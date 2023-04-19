Here are some simple tips to help you cut down the cost of running a car

Which? has advised drivers on ways to save on driving costs, which includes tips such as driving smoothly and using a sat nav. Drivers will no doubt be used to the never-ending costs that come with running a car, but there are some very simple tips that can help you cut them down.

While some of the tips are obvious, such as carrying our basic car maintenance, there are others that might have gone under the radar. From planning your route in advance of driving to checking your tyre pressure, there are many things you can do to try and reduce costs.

Ele Clark, a money expert at Which? said: “Every motorist will have felt the impact of soaring fuel prices over the last year. However, there are steps that drivers can take to lower their fuel consumption and spend less at the pumps.

“The best prices are often found at supermarket forecourts, but shop around before filling up to find the cheapest option. Other ways to keep fuel consumption low include changing gears early to avoid revving the engine and emptying your boot before a journey.”

Ways to save money when driving