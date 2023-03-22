Wagamama is a British restaurant chain, serving Asian food based on Japanese cuisine - and is set to give away free ramen to university and apprentices

Popular food chain Wagamama is set to give away free ramen to university students and apprentices nationwide on Tuesday next week (March 28). The first 60 students to arrive at any Wagamama branch across the UK between 3pm – 5pm will receive free ramen.

Wagamama boasts 151 stores in England, which makes up 91 per cent of their restaurants in the UK. In order to qualify for this special offer, all you need to do is make sure you’re signed up to noodle union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you visit the Wagamama in Camden, London, you will experience a surprise visit from self-confessed wagamama super-fan, Niko Omilana himself, who has called on the nation to ‘rush for ramen’ next Tuesday.

Omilana is a famous YouTuber who has built up a huge following due to his videos which include comedic sketches and parodies. He, alongside another prominent YouTuber Max Fosh, famously ran for Mayor of London in the 2021 election.

Wagamama noodle union president, Niko Omilana said: “To celebrate and welcome our existing and new members, as the noodle union president I am proud to announce the ramen rush – a day to celebrate bowls of nourishment for the nation and maybe even a hello from me.