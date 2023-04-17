Google Chrome users have been issued with a warning as a ‘bug’ could put devices as risk

Google has issued an urgent warning to anyone who uses its popular Chrome browser to send emails, check the web and watch videos to download a vital upgrade as soon as possible. The alert has been issued as Google has discovered a ‘malicious bug’ is ‘out in the wild’ on the software.

The ‘zero-day’ alert has been issued which means the flaw has already been discovered by cyber crooks and is being actively used. This means devices running older versions of Chrome could be at risk and now

Google has issued an update that needs to be downloaded by Chrome users to stay safe.

Once the latest version of Chrome is installed it will block any future attempts by online thieves trying to use the bug and will make sure devices are safe from further attacks.

Google confirmed the release and said: "The Stable and extended stable channel has been updated to 112.0.5615.121 for Windows Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

“This update includes 2 security fixes. Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-2033 exists in the wild."

People who use Google Chrome are urged to check their Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks to make sure things are upgraded to the very latest version which is called 112.0.5615.121. Chrome users can check their current version of Chrome by launching the browser, then clicking Chrome from the menu bar and tapping About Chrome to see what is installed and if any upgrades are available.

If it’s showing something older than 112.0.5615.121 then you should update things as soon as possible.

How to update your Chrome browser

• On your computer, open Chrome.

• At the top right, click More.

• Click Help. About Google Chrome.

• Click Update Google Chrome. Important: If you can’t find this button, you’re on the latest version.