Unbreakable awards is here

By Josh Mohammad
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
The Unbreakable Awards

The Unbreakable Awards 2025: Celebrating Boldness, Innovation, and the Will to Rise.

The Unbreakable Awards 2025 are officially open—and this year, the spotlight is bigger, bolder, and more inclusive than ever.

Launched by advocacy-driven platform NE14Addiction, the Unbreakable Awards recognise individuals, businesses, and organisations across the UK that embody resilience, innovation, and impact. From startup founders and social change-makers to creatives, carers, and community disruptors this awards programme welcomes everyone with an unbreakable spirit.

NE14Addiction will Host this years Unbreakable awards 2025placeholder image
“This isn’t just about recovery. It’s about the fight behind every success story the grit, the values, the risk-taking. We want to honour all those who build despite the odds,” says Manager Lisa.

For the first time, businesses can apply directly to be recognised, alongside public nominations of unsung heroes from all walks of life. With 12 regional events culminating in a powerful national finale, the 2025 Unbreakable Awards will celebrate excellence in categories including:

• Resilience in Business

• Social Innovation & Impact

The Unbreakable awards 2025placeholder image
• Creative Disruption

• Leadership from Lived Experience

• Community & Frontline Advocacy

• Youth Power & Emerging Leaders

Nominations and applications are open now via www.ne14-addiction.co.uk/unbreakable-awards-2025 from Big to Small everyone can enter, let’s all come together for the biggest impact ever.

Corporate sponsors, media partners, and ambassadors are invited to join a movement that doesn’t just honour excellence it redefines it.

