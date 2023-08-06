Storm Antoni has caused high winds and rain across the UK this weekend - but here’s when we could see some brighter weather

As Storm Antoni wrecked havoc across the UK this weekend with rain and strong winds, you might be wondering when the bad weather will come to a halt. Travel disruptions and flood warnings were issued by the Met Office as gusts of wind of up to 60mph ripped across the country on Saturday (August 5).

Parts of the UK including Yorkshire, the South West and Northern Ireland were battered by the storm, with some houses having to be evacuated, and some events cancelled due to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, if you’re hoping that’s the worst of the weather out of the way for a while, the Met Office forecast doesn’t look so optimistic for the next few days. The Met Office predicts more rain and showers until Thursday but it should feel ‘much warmer’ as temperatures rise.

However, from Thursday (August 10) central and eastern parts of the country could see warm weather, sunshine and no rain with temperatures reaching up to 27 degrees. The Met Office states that temperatures will be warmer than average until August 19.

We have rounded-up the weather for the next week.

Storm Antoni has caused high winds and rain across the UK this weekend

Met Office Forecast - when will it stop raining?

Today (August 6)

The Met Office predicts a day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. Some areas could see showers on the ‘heavy side’ with the risk of some hail and thunder. Winds should be lighter than yesterday, with temperatures feeling warmer.

Tonight

Showers should ease overnight with clear spells expected. However, there could be some rain towards the northwest of the UK.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

Cloud is forecasted for Tuesday (August 8), with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Wednesday and Thursday should be drier with just a few showers expected. Temperatures should feel ‘much warmer’ as they are expected to rise.

Thursday August 10 - Saturday August 19

Many parts of the UK should see a dry and sunny start to the week. The best of sunshine will most likely be found in central and eastern parts of the country, with conditions being cloudier and a few showers in the west and southwestern areas.

Similar conditions are likely to persist throughout the rest of the period, with high pressure to the east of the UK bringing dry weather to the southeast.