News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying draw: Who have England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland been drawn against?

How the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group draw unfolded - including who England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will face in the qualifiers.

By Charlie Haffenden
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:56 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The draw has now officially been made for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages, including the group of oppositions that England, Scotland and Wales will take on as they hope to reach the finals of the competition. The European Football Championship will be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14, 2024.

The Three Lions suffered heartbreak in the last Euros - the delayed Euro 2020 - as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s side will be eager to go one step better and win the prestigious trophy at Germany 2024, but first, they must get through the qualifying phase.

As must Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland f they want to have the chance of being dark horses in the competition. Here’s how the draw unfolded.

What group are England in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Advertisement

Hide Ad
England’s group for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying stages has now been drawn.

England have been drawn in Group C and they will match up with Italy in a Euro 2020 final reunion. They will also take on the other following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

  • Italy
  • Ukraine
  • North Macedonia
  • Malta

What group are Scotland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Scotland have been drawn in Group A and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

  • Spain
  • Norway
  • Georgia
  • Cyprus

What group are Wales in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Wales have been drawn in Group D and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Croatia
  • Armenia
  • Turkey
  • Latvia

What group are Northern Ireland in - and who are their oppositions in the Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group H and they will face the following nations in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Slovenia
  • Kazakhstan
  • San Marino

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The full UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw - all groups

Group A:

  • Spain
  • Scotland
  • Norway
  • Georgia
  • Cyprus

Group B:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Netherlands
  • France
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Greece
  • Gibraltar

Group C:

  • Italy
  • England
  • Ukraine
  • North Macedonia
  • Malta

Group D:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Croatia
  • Wales
  • Armenia
  • Turkey
  • Latvia

Group E:

  • Poland
  • Czechia
  • Albania
  • Faroe Islands
  • Moldova

Group F:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Belgium
  • Austria
  • Sweden
  • Azerbaijan
  • Estonia

Group G:

  • Hungary
  • Serbia
  • Montenegro
  • Bulgaria
  • Lithuania

Group H:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Slovenia
  • Kazakhstan
  • Northern Ireland
  • San Marino

Group I:

  • Switzerland
  • Israel
  • Romania
  • Kosovo
  • Belarus
  • Andorra

Group J:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Portugal
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Iceland
  • Luxembourg
  • Slovakia
  • Liechtenstein

What were the Pots for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

UNL POT

  • Netherlands
  • Croatia
  • Spain
  • Italy

Advertisement

Hide Ad

POT 1

  • Denmark
  • Portugal
  • Belgium
  • Hungary
  • Switzerland
  • Poland

POT 2

  • France
  • Austria
  • Czech Republic
  • England
  • Wales
  • Israel
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Serbia
  • Scotland
  • Finland

Advertisement

Hide Ad

POT 3

  • Ukraine
  • Iceland
  • Norway
  • Slovenia
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Albania
  • Montenegro
  • Romania
  • Sweden
  • Armenia

POT 4

  • Georgia
  • Greece
  • Turkey
  • Kazakhstan
  • Luxembourg
  • Azerbaijan
  • Kosovo
  • Bulgaria
  • Faroe Islands
  • North Macedonia

Advertisement

Hide Ad

POT 5

  • Slovakia
  • Northern Ireland
  • Cyprus
  • Belarus
  • Lithuania
  • Gibraltar
  • Estonia
  • Latvia
  • Moldova
  • Malta

POT 6

  • Andorra
  • Liechtenstein
  • San Marino
EurosEuro 2020EnglandGareth SouthgateWembley
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.