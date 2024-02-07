Two thirds of adults are keen to start living ‘la dolce vita’

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found 67 per cent are keen to adopt aspects of the Mediterranean country's way of life, sometimes referred to as ‘la dolce vita’.

Around half (44 per cent), who feel this way, are keen to emulate the way Italians take time to enjoy food - while 33 per cent would like to spend more time with family, and 16 per cent would like to have the same passion for style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than half (59 per cent) admit they are increasingly fed up of the UK’s fast-paced lifestyle, as they have little time to stop and live in the moment.

Following the findings, the 'La Dolce Vita Guide' has been launched which features 35 tips on how to live like an Italian.

It reveals why rollneck sweaters are the way forward, ties are a 'no-no', how to keep your coffee fresh, and how to make the perfect negroni.

Named after the Italian phrase meaning ‘the sweet life,' the guide also explains why you should cook pizza in a frying pan if you lack a pizza oven.

A new kind of lifestyle

The guide was developed by Fiat in conjunction with eight leading experts on Italian living, culture and lifestyle.

Experts include Pizza Pilgrims’ founders Thom and James Elliot, David Cutler from Lavazza, chef Gio Renzo Fioraso, men’s fashion designer Luca Faloni, female stylist Sofia Lazzari, and mixologist, Pietro Rizzo.

Giuseppe Cava, director for the Italian car brand, said: "Fiat's brand values focus on colour, joy and simplicity. Those values are inherent in the Italian way of living, therefore we designed our La Dolce Vita guide to help individuals embrace a more Italian way of life and enjoy a taste of Italy in the UK.

“We selected a team of Italian lifestyle experts based in the UK, who worked alongside us to offer practical and accessible tips that can be effortlessly integrated into anyone's routine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research of 2,000 adults by Fiat found 67 per cent find the Italian way of life an appealing prospect.

Almost half (49 per cent) would like to eat more fresh, local produce, while 31 per cent would like to spend more time in the countryside, and 26 per cent want to take the same pride in their cultural heritage as Italians do.

Similarly, 23 per cent would like to be more outwardly affectionate. Carried out through OnePoll, the poll revealed 54 per cent have been to Italy, on average three times - and 90 per cent are keen to go again in the future.

For 36 per cent, their trip to the country famous for its Renaissance masterpieces, fashion, cuisine, and beautiful coastline, was so impactful it inspired them to rethink their entire approach to life.

And 45 per cent of those who feel this way said their visit made them want to slow down and simply live in the moment - in keeping with the ‘La Dolce Vita’ philosophy.

Elsewhere, 42 per cent said their trip made them want to savour things more and the same number (42 per cent) said they now felt more inclined to find beauty in the small things.

Giuseppe Cava, of Fiat UK, makers of the electric 500e, new 600e and the Topolino, added: "We are slightly biased, but we certainly wouldn’t dispute the findings. Italy is renowned as the 'land of colour' and we are basing our Fiat strategy on this concept, offering 'No More Grey' cars”.

"While the best place to be more ‘La Dolce Vita’ is Italy, there’s no reason much of that outlook to life can’t be appreciated and enjoyed more in the UK. We hope our guide will inspire Brits to do this."

Top 20 ways UK adults want to be more Italian