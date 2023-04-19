The coronation of King Charles III is fast approaching with the monarch set to be officially crowned inside Westminster Abbey.

King Charles will ascend to the throne on Saturday, May 6, alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla. The coronation will feature a weekend of events including a coronation concert at Windsor Castle, an extra UK bank holiday and the coronation ceremony itself.

On coronation day, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to the ceremony and use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for the return journey. The route the King and Queen will take on the day will see them travel along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey .

Ahead of the big day, Tripavisor has revealed a list of the UK’s top royal experiences you can do to get in the coronation mood. The list includes visits to Windsor Castle as well as exporting history at the Tower of London.

Tripadvisor top royal experiences ahead of King Charles coronation

Treasures of London: The Royal Family Private Tour - On this private, royal-themed walking tour, you’ll visit regal locations such as Westminster Abbey, where the Coronation itself will take place, Kensington Palace, the London residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, St. Mary’s Hospital, the birthplace of many royals and conclude your tour at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Historic Pubs Walking Guided Tour - This tour includes some of London’s oldest licensed pubs, with royal heritage dating back centuries, you’ll get an insight into some of the most salacious stories of royals both past and present. Walking the ancient alleyways above the secret tunnels linking pubs and palaces, you’ll catch a glimpse of some of the capital’s most iconic royal spots.

Afternoon Tea at The Rubens at the Palace, London - Enjoy a traditional English afternoon tea at London’s The Rubens at the Palace Hotel, overlooking the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace. Afternoon tea at the elegant 4-star hotel and comes complete with dainty finger sandwiches and selections of delicate cakes and other treats.

London Royal Parks Bike Tour - Speed between London’s top landmarks through the royal parks of the capital, including Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park and St. James Park and catch a glimpse of the famous landmarks such as Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square.

Windsor Castle Half Day Trip from London - If the Coronation crowds get a bit much, take a break from London with a half day trip to Windsor Castle. Admire the mighty stronghold, built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, peek into the royal bedchambers, stroll the beautiful gardens and enjoy some time in Windsor itself.

