Tributes have been pouring in after American ex-champion sprinter Tori Bowie was found dead in her Florida home at 32

Ex-world champion and three-time Olympic medallist Tori Bowie has died aged 32, her management company said on Wednesday (May 3). The sprinter was found dead at her Orlando, Florida home by the local sheriff’s department following reports a woman in her 30s “had not been seen or heard from in several days”.

Bowie won three gold medals in her career, including one as part of the USA 4x100 relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her second and third gold medals came at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, one as part of the relay team and one in individual 100 metre sprint.

Tributes from around the athletics community have been pouring in, with fellow three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce writing on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie.

“A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Bowie was the first American to win a gold medal in 100 metres on the global stage since Carmelia Jeter in 2011. Starting off playing basketball before moving over to long jump, she switched to sprinting in 2014, and became the fastest woman in the world the same year.

After beating Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou in a photo finish for the 2017 100 metre individual title, she said: “I had no idea. All I knew was I wanted to give it everything I’ve got. Am I really world champion?”

Icon Management, which represented the star, said: "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister.

“Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Tori Bowie as World Champion in 100m at 2017 World Athletics Championship

World Athletics posted on Instagram saying they are “deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie” and that “condolences go out to her family and friends”.