Top Friends moments revealed as show celebrates 30-year anniversary

It comes as the favourite scenes in the show include Ross getting his orange spray tan, the famous ‘pivot’ sequence with a sofa on the stairs and the boys winning the girls’ New York apartment.

A study of 2,000 fans to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the hit US comedy revealed some of the most iconic scenes from the show, featuring the antics of roommates and neighbours Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler.

Other hit moments include Ross getting stuck in his new pair of leather trousers – as well as Joey finding out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship.

Phoebe singing Smelly Cat, along with Ross mistakenly saying ‘I take thee Rachel’ – when saying his vows to his then-partner Emily – are other popular moments from the show.

A staggering 70 per cent of the fans polled said the series is the most iconic show to be shown on TV.

And 77 per cent love to rewatch old moments as it makes them feel nostalgic about a great time they enjoyed.

Being easy to watch (66 per cent), clever writing (57 per cent) and a strong cast (50 per cent) rank among the top reasons it’s such a well-loved show.

Of the main characters, Monica is the person most connect with - a clean-obsessed motherly figure who tries her best to make everyone happy – alongside her partner Chandler – a sarcastic button-pusher who keeps cards close to his chest.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, was commissioned by Warner Bros to celebrate the airdate of the first episode in 1994, also revealed Monica’s apartment is considered the best location (45 per cent) – which housed moments such as Rachel unveiling her epic Shephard’s Pie trifle.

This is followed by the Central Perk coffee shop (43 per cent), where the first ever scene takes place as Rachel shows up in her wedding dress and tells Monica she wants to call off her special day.

Such is the huge cultural impact of the show over 30 years that almost half (47 per cent) of fans have used a line from the show in everyday conversation.

Joey’s iconic ‘How you doin’?’ line (53 per cent) takes the top spot, ahead of Ross’s ‘pivot!’ shout (46 per cent).

Chandler’s ‘Could I BE any more…?’, which he uses throughout the long-running hit series, (40 per cent) and Monica’s ‘I know!’ (33 per cent) are also fan favourites.

The most iconic Friends moments: