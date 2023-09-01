Top 10 bravest football transfers of all time: 

Football legend Harry Redknapp is up to his old tricks – hanging out of a “car window” on Transfer Deadline Day.

The former Premier League gaffer gained notoriety for his drive-by interviews – and has been convinced to dust off the legendary Deadline Day moment for one more runout.

But with his wheeling and dealing days behind him, he’s swapped the training ground car park for London’s Covent Garden and Piccadilly Circus, in a “Talk to ‘Arry” car door installation.

Redknapp, who has teamed up with Sky Mobile as their “switching ambassador” – to show switching networks is easier than changing clubs, and to promote their Transfer Deadline Day deal – was spotted reciting some of his own stories from the nail-biting hours before the transfer window slammed shut.

The FA Cup-winning manager spoke about the bravest transfers between clubs he’s been involved in, and what goes on behind closed doors as clubs frantically get deals over the line – as well as using his renowned experience to give the public his top tips when they are looking to make a change.

The stunt comes after research of 2,000 football fans named Redknapp’s car interviews as Deadline Day's most memorable moment.

This was followed by another Redknapp antic – when he was seen packing Benjani’s bags to aid his move from Portsmouth to Manchester City in 2008.

Redknapp said: “You’re bound to ruffle some feathers when you switch teams, take it from me.

“I have fond memories of Transfer Deadline Day – in fact, I miss it so much that when Sky Mobile gave me the call-up, I jumped at the chance of hanging out of a car door window again.

“Sandra isn’t happy about it, as she thought my days of sitting in a car till 11 o’clock at night were over – but here I am, giving the public my top tips on switching.”

The research also found Eric Cantona’s £1million switch from Leeds United to bitter rivals Manchester United is considered football's bravest move.

This is followed by Sol Campbell remarkably moving across north London from Spurs to Arsenal – which the Gunners managed to secure on a free transfer.

And rounding off the top three is former Celtic legend Mo Johnson’s controversial transfer to Old Firm rivals Rangers in 1989 – as he became the highest-profile Catholic to sign for The Gers, and one of very few to cross the Glasgow divide.

With the transfer window about to slam shut for another summer, 22 per cent of football fans don’t think their team has invested wisely in the off-season.

In fact, 37 per cent even believe if they were in charge of transfers at a Premier League club, they would be good at getting the best deals for top talent.

But despite 72 per cent believing they are generally good at shopping around for a better deal, just over one in 10 (12 per cent) have never tried to find a better deal on their mobile network.

Nearly half (49 per cent) of respondents polled, via OnePoll, admit they are put off from switching because they think it is a long-winded chore – and 21 per cent weren’t aware that switching networks is free.

Paul Sweeney, from Sky Mobile – which is offering customers 80GB of data for £18, when bought with any phone this Transfer Deadline Day – said: “Transfer Deadline Day is all about making the best switches – and whilst there can be many perks to switching, our research shows almost half of Brits believe it’s a long-winded chore.”

Top 10 bravest football transfers of all time:

1. Eric Cantona leaving Leeds United to join local rivals Manchester United, 1992

2. Sol Campbell leaving Tottenham to join North London’s Arsenal, 2001

3. Mo Johnson – former Celtic legend – joining Rangers from Nantes, 1989

4. Luis Figo switching Barcelona for fierce rivals Real Madrid, 2000

5. Carlos Tevez joining Manchester City from Manchester United, 2009

6. Fernando Torres' mid-season switch from Liverpool to Chelsea FC, 2011

7. Ashley Cole switching allegiance from Arsenal to Chelsea FC, 2006

8. Robin van Persie departing Arsenal to join Manchester United, 2012

9. Johan Cruyff leaving Ajax for hated rivals Feyenoord, 1983

10. Roberto Baggio’s riot-sparking move from Fiorentina to Juventus, 1990

Top 10 most memorable transfer deadline day moments:

1. Harry Redknapp’s Range Rover car reports outside White Hart Lane

2. Harry Redknapp packing Benjani’s bags to aid his move from Portsmouth to Manchester City, in 2008

3. Faulty fax machine scuppers David de Gea’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid, in 2015

4. Peter Odemwingie’s interview with Sky Sports in QPR’s car park after a failed move from West Brom, in 2013

5. Sky Sports News presenter, Peter Stevenson, being bonked on the head by a football while reporting on Stoke City in 2012

6. A very rude object being inserted into reporter Alan Irwin’s ear outside Everton’s stadium in 2014

7. The infamous “Babelcopter” in 2010, which saw striker Ryan Babel try to force a move to either Spurs or West Ham by flying via private helicopter to London – however, it never landed, and Babel returned to Merseyside

8. Italian journalist bashing a Chelsea fan outside Stamford Bridge with an inflatable banana, in 2016

9. Adrien Silva’s paperwork to join Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon arriving 14 seconds past the deadline, resulting in a four-month limbo, in 2017