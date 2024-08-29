Tommy Fury has called rumours and speculation over his break-up with ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague “horrendous” as he returned to social media.

The couple, who share daughter Bambi, broke hearts across the country when they announced that they were no longer together on August 14. Rumours swirled over the reason the Love Island couple decided to call it quits after five years together, including infidelity claims concerning 25-year-old Tommy.

However, Tommy has slammed in his first post to Instagram since the split. The professional boxer said: “These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

It comes after Molly-Mae returned to social media shortly before her ex-partner, telling her 8.2m Instagram followers: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.” In the statement that confirmed their split, Molly-Mae said: “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.”

After her statement was released via social media, fans went wild speculating over why Tommy and Molly-Mae had suddenly parted ways. One Sheffield influencer was forced to deny that she had an affair with Tommy, and shut down claims that he even fathered her child.

Fans connected Lissie Rhodes to the boxer through family connections, with Lissie’s dad Ryan being close friends with Tommy’s dad John. However, she hit back at gossipers, saying: “Tommy Fury is not my baby’s dad”, while dad Ryan told fans to “get a life”.