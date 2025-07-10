Tired, stressed and invisible: new report reveals Scottish women are at breaking point

Scottish women are running on empty, with new research revealing that they’re overworked, overtired and overwhelmed - and it's having a significant impact on their health. A study, commissioned by Optibac to mark the launch of their new Optibac Women’s Wellbeing supplement, has revealed the full scale of the pressures facing women across Scotland.

The number of men and women in work is closer than ever, with a majority of men (73%) and women (71%) in paid work. Yet, it’s the unpaid load that paints a different picture.

The majority of women work full time, yet 14% still spend up to 20 hours per week on domestic tasks and household responsibilities such as; cooking, cleaning, shopping and admin versus only 9% of men.

A huge 85% of Scottish women say the bulk of ‘invisible labour’ - things like planning meals, managing the family schedule (e.g. children's activities and clubs, school admin, family trips) and remembering birthdays - falls to them all of the time.

With this cumulative mental and physical load, it’s perhaps no surprise that more than 1 in 5 (22%) of Scottish women admit to feeling constantly stressed or on the verge of not coping.

Despite doing more, women are sleeping less, with on average Scottish women get just six hours of sleep per night (29%) compared to men who average 7 hours sleep (30%).

The research also found women are shouldering a higher burden of health concerns, with more than half (52%) report experiencing anxiety, while 2 in 5 (41%) struggle with brain fog and difficulty concentrating.

Digestive issues; including bloating, irregularity and IBS are reported by 29%, with 22% citing skin issues and breakouts and 1 in 5 (21%) reporting hormonal imbalances.

Optibac's Women's Wellbeing report reveals the hidden health toll on Scottish women

Despite this, women are more likely to dismiss their own health concerns, 69% say they’ve downplayed symptoms due to feeling too busy - compared to just 60% of men.

And worryingly, almost half (49%) of women believe men are more likely to be taken seriously when raising a health issue, yet 69% of men don’t believe that’s true.

Supermodel, TV star and Women’s Wellbeing advocate, Jodie Kidd, comments: “These statistics help scratch the surface of what it’s really like to be a woman today with so many things to juggle. As a mum, fiancée, daughter, sister, carer, business owner and more - there just aren’t enough hours in the day to do it all.”

“And often, it’s those invisible tasks - the school admin, the planning, the taking care of everyone around you - that are the hardest work of all. It’s another layer of mental load.”

Supermodel and TV personality, Jodie Kidd, comments on the report findings.

The Women’s Wellbeing report further reveals that more than half (55%) of women say they feel guilty when they do take time for themselves, while nearly 2 in 5 (39%) men say they ‘never’ feel guilty.

With a combination of work, home and family, and societal pressures, it’s perhaps no surprise that nearly half (49%) of Scottish women fantasise about quitting or pausing work and family responsibilities due to burnout.

Jodie continues: “It feels like an important time to be talking about the hidden toll on women’s health and the findings of Optibac’s report, after all we’re only getting busier.”

“And this is why I’m excited about this new supplement Women’s Wellbeing and the difference it can make to women’s lives.”

Kate Hennessy, Science & Innovation at Optibac, comments: “Our research reveals a stark reality and while it’s fantastic to see women winning in the work place, in 2025 they are under immense pressure, often expected to juggle careers, family, and home life while making it all look effortless.”

“As a result, many are running on empty, with little time or energy to care for themselves.”

“That’s why we developed Women’s Wellbeing - one supplement to support energy, mind, immunity, skin, hormones, and the gut microbiome. It’s a multitasking combination of friendly bacteria plus vitamins for the stresses of daily life.”