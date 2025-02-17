Through the keyhole: which celebrity kitchen do envious Brits want the most?

National research has uncovered which celebrity styles and must-have features are inspiring Brits

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV personality and singer Stacey Solomon is the nation’s most influential interior design guru, a survey has found.

The 35-year-old is married to former Eastenders star Joe Swash, and lives at Pickle Cottage in Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are starring in their own reality TV show called Stacey and Joe on BBC One and viewers have become enchanted by her warm, family friendly style and DIY approach.

Searches for Molly Mae-style interiors have surged by 200% since her documentary first aired earlier this year

Wren Kitchens decided to poll the nation to find out which celebrity interior Brits aspire to replicate the most and the former X-Factor contestant took the number one spot.

Stacey was hotly followed by Molly Mae, whose modern ‘greige’ aesthetic is reflected in everything from Instagram feeds to the Pantone Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse.

Research by the kitchen and bedrooms brand has found that such is the influence of Molly Mae’s ‘greige’ aesthetic that Google Searches around her home have spiked by 200 per cent in the weeks following the release of her new documentary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help Brits achieve the ‘Molly’ look, Wren has pulled together some top tips – and has polled the nation as to the other celebrities and colourways the nation is most obsessed with, which range from Stacey Solomon to Victoria Beckham, and from cherry red to stark white.

TV cook and author Nigella Lawson came third with her renowned cosy and character-filled kitchen space, with David and Victoria Beckham’s kitchen noted for its “classic elegance” and the Prince and Princess of Wales finishing in fifth with an “understated yet regal” design.

The research found Brits favour practical luxury with ‘features that enhance storage, organisation and convenience’ ranking highly among homeowners' must-haves.

The home features millions of Brits dream of incorporating into their own living spaces are designs that ‘maximise storage, functionality and modern convenience’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help Brits achieve the Stacey, Molly or Nigella look, kitchen experts at Wren have shared their top tips and nail their dream kitchen aesthetic without compromising on price or quality.

Paul Richardson, Stylist at Wren Kitchens, shared his top tips for the ultimate celeb inspired kitchen:

Storage & Organisation Dominate – Walk-in wardrobes, pantries, and laundry rooms highlight a strong preference for clutter-free living spaces

Kitchens Remain the Heart of the Home – Kitchen islands and appliance garages underscore the desire for both style and functionality

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luxury Meets Practicality – Features such as double dishwashers, dressing rooms, and show closets reflect the modern homeowner’s aspiration for high-end, organized spaces that are as practical as they are beautiful.

With home trends increasingly focused on achieving a balance between aspirational aesthetics and everyday functionality, Brits are spending 2025 investing in interiors that offer both style and substance.

The Top 5 Celebrity Home Features Brits Want the Most:

Walk-in Wardrobes (56.4%) – The ultimate luxury for organisation and boutique-style dressing

Kitchen Islands (53.6%) – A multifunctional hub for cooking, dining, and socialising

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate Laundry Rooms (49%) – Essential for keeping household chores tucked away

Pantries (41.4%) – A must-have for bulk storage and beautifully organised kitchens

Boiling Water Taps (30.7%) – Convenience meets efficiency in modern kitchen design

Top 5 Celebrity Interiors Brits Wish to Emulate:Stacey Solomon (15.4%) – Warm, inviting, and practical home aesthetics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Mae (9.2%) – Trendy, minimalist, and neutral-toned interiors.

Nigella Lawson (9.2%) – Cozy, kitchen-centric spaces with a timeless appeal.

David and Victoria Beckham (8.6%) – Classic elegance and refined luxury.

Prince and Princess of Wales (7.4%) – Understated yet regal sophistication.