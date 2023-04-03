Thomas Cashman sentenced for murder of 9 year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Liverpool in August 2022.

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 42 years in prison for the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool on August 22, 2022. Cashman was found guilty of murder in Manchester Crown Court at the end of March.

Cashman was not in court when Mrs Justice Yip delivered the sentencing in Manchester Crown Court on Monday afternoon. Defence barrister, John Cooper, KC, said Cashman decided not to appear in person for sentencing because he alleged the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was heard singing ‘we are the champions’ following his conviction for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The court heard victim impact statements from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother, father and sister before sentencing was delivered. Thomas Cashman’s family was also absent from the courtroom.

"Everything I do and everywhere I go there's a constant reminder that she's not with me. This happened in our home where we should have been safe and felt safe,” said Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel.

"We've had no choice but to leave. When we were let back in by the police it was as if time had stood still. Liv's new bike was there. We had to pack up our old life - packing my baby's things into a box. No mother should ever have to do that,” she added.