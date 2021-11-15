These groups of people can now book their Covid-19 booster and flu jabs online

The Scottish Government has launched an online portal to allow those eligible for the Covid booster and flu vaccinations to book their appointments in advance.

Appointments are available from late November through to December as early priority groups will be receiving their vaccinations this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone in the early priority group that has missed their appointment can also use the portal to book their vaccinations.

Who is eligible to book through the online portal?

You can book your Covid booster and flu vaccinations through the online portal if you are:

Aged 50 to 59

An unpaid carer (16 or over)

Over-16 and household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

You can check your eligibility at NHS Inform.

“We urge everyone who is eligible and who has online access to book their appointment via the portal to ensure maximum efficiency and secure an appointment that is convenient for them,” Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said.

How can I access the online portal?

If you are eligible for the Covid booster and flu vaccination go to the NHS Inform website.

You will need your vaccination username in order to book your appointment - this can be found on any previous appointment letter.

It can also be found or reset at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

What if I don’t have online access?

If you do not have online access you can book your appointment through the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.

If you live within NHS Western Isles, NHS Shetland or NHS Orkney you will receive your appointment through the post.

Areas of NHS Highland are trialling the use of the online portal, however, anyone in the Inverness area is advised to check their health board’s website, while others will be sent an appointment letter.

What has the Health Secretary said?

Humza Yousaf, the Health Secretary, has said those eligible for the flu and coronavirus booster vaccines will be given them at the same time and urges people to come forward for their jabs.

He said: “The autumn/winter vaccination programme is continuing at pace and running well and the launch of this online portal will allow eligible groups to book their own appointment.

“As has been the case throughout, we aim to vaccinate people as quickly as possible in line with clinical guidance.”

Mr Yousaf said this vaccination programme will see “up to a total of 7.5 million flu and Covid-19 booster vaccinations administered to help protect the people of Scotland.”

He added: “Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources.”