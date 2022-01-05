These are the top 10 resolutions Brits are least likely to keep

My tips to everyone else on achieving your resolutions are to surround yourself with top notch people who are gonna be on the side lines and cheering you on. Second, write EVERYTHING down - this might be one goal or a series of goals but getting them down on paper helps figure them out. You can then work out what the steps you need to take are to achieve them. And finally, if you can, subscribe to services that will help you along the way. For example if you want to become fitter, and don’t want to join a gym, subscribe to an at-home fitness app instead. Also cut out the temptation to fail. If you know you're a snacker, fill your cupboards with healthy snacks like nuts and fruit, and plan your meal times so you have something delicious to look forward to each day.”