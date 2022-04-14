These are Brits' top 20 home DIY bugbears

Brits’ biggest home bugbears are dirty and worn-out carpets, cracks in the walls and cramped rooms, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults who do odd jobs found other home annoyances include creaking floorboards, paint colour in certain rooms and patchy and unattractive lawns.

While 26 per cent are bothered by overly worn carpet that is long past its use-by-date.

As many as one in five have also got problems with damp to deal with or are pondering how to get more natural light into their spaces.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, typically one of the most popular times to carry out improvements, six in 10 adults plan to tackle some of their home’s imperfections.

To help, a DIY expert has revealed her top hacks to help handle home improvement tasks like a professional.

Jo Behari, the author of The Girls Guide to DIY, worked with tool hire firm Speedy to offer tips on removing old gloss paint, the best way to give outdoor surfaces some TLC and how to get hardwood floors looking their best.

She said: “DIY can be daunting at first, and the temptation is to give up before you’ve even started.

“My main tip, beyond advice on specific jobs, is to plan, plan and plan – watch YouTube videos and read tutorials so you’re not surprised when anything happens.

“It’s the fear of the unknown that can put you off, whether it’s grouting or gardening, so forewarned is definitely forearmed.”