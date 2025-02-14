The top 10 Valentine’s Day destinations for 2025 revealed… and they’re not what you’d expect

This Valentine’s Day, lovebirds across the UK are staying closer to home for their romantic getaways, and they’re discovering some unexpected destinations.

According to new data from Hilton, nine out of the top 10 most-searched Valentine’s Day spots are right here in the UK—showing that the charm of a staycation is capturing the hearts of British travellers in 2025.

From vibrant cities to hidden gems, here’s the rundown of the most popular Valentine’s Day destinations for the year ahead:

1. London – The UK’s ‘City of Love’ London has taken the top spot, reaffirming its reputation as the UK’s ‘City of Love’. With its iconic landmarks, romantic hideaways, and luxury hotels, it’s no surprise that couples are flocking to this vibrant metropolis to celebrate.

Elmbank York, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

2. Manchester – A Romantic Urban Retreat Coming in second, Manchester offers a blend of rich history, modern culture, and an exciting nightlife scene. Whether you’re strolling along the canals or dining in the city’s eclectic restaurants, there’s plenty of romance to be found in this northern powerhouse.

3. Edinburgh – A Fairytale Escape Scotland’s capital is perfect for those looking for a getaway with a touch of history and grandeur. Edinburgh’s majestic castle and charming Old Town create a fairytale setting, making it an ideal destination for a romantic Valentine’s retreat.

4. Glasgow – Vibrant and Full of Charm Glasgow, with its lively arts scene and warm hospitality, rounds out the top four. After a day of exploring the city’s famous museums and shopping districts, couples can unwind at one of the city’s luxurious hotels.

5. Dubai – Year-Round Sunshine and Luxury Surprisingly, the only international destination to break into the top 10 is Dubai. Known for its stunning skyline, luxurious resorts, and unbeatable weather, Dubai offers a glamorous romantic escape with year-round sunshine.

The Waldorf Hilton, London

6. Towcester – The Hidden Gem A surprise entrant on the list, Towcester is quickly gaining attention as a Valentine’s Day escape. With its rich history and proximity to the famous Silverstone Circuit, it’s attracting couples looking for something unique and adventurous, with a touch of motorsport flair.

7. Bristol – Nature and Serenity Set in the picturesque North Somerset countryside, Bristol’s idyllic charm makes it a fantastic choice for a peaceful Valentine’s weekend. From scenic views to upscale dining and relaxing spa experiences, this destination is perfect for couples seeking relaxation.

8. Liverpool – A Stylish Romantic Getaway Liverpool’s mix of rich history, cultural attractions, and luxurious accommodation options make it an excellent choice for a Valentine’s Day escape. Couples can unwind in historic settings, explore the city's musical heritage, or indulge in an evening of fine dining.

9. Birmingham – A Stylish Base to Explore Birmingham offers a stylish, modern atmosphere with plenty of things to do and see. Whether you’re enjoying a cosy dinner or unwinding at a spa, it provides the perfect base for couples to relax and explore the city together.

Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone

10. York – Romance Steeped in History Finally, York completes the top 10 list with its rich medieval history, charming cobbled streets, and scenic views. For couples who love to immerse themselves in culture, a romantic stay in this historic city offers an experience like no other.

Hilton’s Top Valentine’s Weekend Recommendations

Hilton has curated a selection of the best places to stay in these top 10 destinations, ensuring your Valentine’s Day experience is nothing short of magical.

1. London – The Waldorf Hilton, London - Celebrate love in timeless elegance at The Waldorf Hilton, nestled in the heart of Covent Garden. Indulge in luxurious rooms, exquisite dining, and a candlelit dinner to create unforgettable memories.

Hilton Birmingham Metropole

2. Manchester – DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester - Experience the best of Manchester from this centrally located hotel, offering a warm welcome with the famous DoubleTree cookie and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for a romantic weekend.

3. Edinburgh – The Caledonian Edinburgh, Curio Collection by Hilton - With stunning views of Edinburgh Castle and a beautifully restored Victorian property, this elegant hotel promises a romantic retreat filled with luxury, wellness treatments, and fine dining.

4. Glasgow – Hilton Glasgow - Relax and unwind after a day of sightseeing with a soothing spa treatment, followed by a delicious afternoon tea or handcrafted cocktails at Whisky Mist Bar & Kitchen.

5. Dubai – Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah - For the ultimate romantic escape, enjoy a luxurious stay at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, where you can soak in breathtaking views, indulge in spa treatments, and enjoy Dubai’s top attractions.

6. Towcester – Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone - For motorsport fans, the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone is the ultimate romantic getaway. Stay with trackside views of the Silverstone Circuit and enjoy a drink at the rooftop bar.

7. Bristol – DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol South - Cadbury House - Set in the North Somerset countryside, this hotel offers a multi-award-winning spa, an indoor pool, and stunning views, making it an ideal destination for relaxation and romance.

8. Liverpool – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Liverpool - A blend of history and luxury, this hotel’s Corinthian columns and relaxing spa treatments make it the perfect choice for a couple’s Valentine’s retreat in Liverpool.

9. Birmingham – Hilton Birmingham Metropole - Enjoy stylish rooms, an indoor pool, and intimate dining at The Arbor at this elegant hotel, which provides a tranquil escape for couples visiting Birmingham.

10. York – Elmbank York, Tapestry Collection by Hilton - Set in a historic mansion, Elmbank York offers a romantic stay steeped in local history, with picturesque views and proximity to York’s top cultural landmarks.

This Valentine’s Day, there are so many unexpected and charming destinations just waiting to be explored. Whether you’re planning a romantic city break or a countryside escape, these top 10 destinations offer a perfect mix of romance, relaxation, and adventure.

