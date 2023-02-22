The Jonathan Ross Show is back this week - here’s who’s appearing

The Jonathan Ross Show is set to return this weekend with a host of star studded interviews. From the world’s hottest comedians to the finest stars in sport, a variety of celebrities will join Ross across seven hour-long episodes.

The long-term chat show first aired on the BBC as Friday Night with Jonathan Ross between 2001 and 2010 but in 2011 it was given a name change, 2011, The Jonathan Ross Show, and moved permanently to ITV. During this time, Ross has conversed with stars from the silver screen and the biggest names in music.

This week’s showing is the first episode of the Jonathan Ross Show since New Year’s Eve. Ross saw in 2023 with comedians Tom Allen, Judi Love, Babatunde Aléshé, and more.

Who is on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show this week?

Joining Jonathan Ross in the studio this week will be…

Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man, The Hobbit)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Maisie Adam (Comedian)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Leomie Anderson (Glow Up)

The 1975 (Band)

Ellie Taylor and Danny Dyer in Cheat

How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show this week