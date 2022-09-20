The Great British Bake Off never fails to bring the drama, here are some of the most memorable mishaps of the show.

The Great British Bake Off is back for its 13th series and we’ve taken a look at some of the most memorable moments over the previous 12 series.

The popular baking show is a favourite around the world with millions tuning in to watch the bakers take on weekly challenges.

The show’s popularity has led to multiple spin-offs including a celebrity edition called The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, which sees celebrities compete to raise money for charity.

Biscuit Week on The Great British Bake Off

Throughout every season of The Great British Bake Off we have seen twists, turns and many soggy bottomed cakes.

The show puts the bakers technical and creative skills to the test, with the showstopper bringing out their boldest ideas.

However, it doesn’t always go to plan and there are some mishaps along the way.

So, what are some of the most memorable moments from The Great British Bake Off?

TouchCasino.com has collated a list of The Great British Bake Off’s most popular mishaps, and ranked them on how many Youtube Views they had.

What are the top three most memorable moments of the Great British Bake Off?

With a massive 1,697,546 views the most memorable moment of The Great British Bake Off came from Joe Sugg.

The moment came when Sugg managed to use a vegetable peeler on his finger rather than an apple, causing the Youtube star to faint at the sight of his blood.

However, he miraculously made a comeback and smashed the baking challenge, collecting a congratulatory handshake from Paul Hollywood.

David Mitchel’s appearance on the show came in second with 758,974 views. The moment came when the comedian added grey food colouring to his pavlova which made for an interesting aesthetic few were fans of.

He also managed to burn parts of the meringue, almost guaranteeing a poor judges score. However, despite its unappetising appearance, the judges rated the bake highly.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy rounded out the top three most popular moments with 467,563 views.

The presenter was in the middle of making a lemon drizzle cake, which was going to plan until it came to flipping it. With the aid of Sandi Toksvig, the duo attempted the flip, but disaster struck and the cake ended up falling into several broken pieces.

Top 8 most memorable moments of the Great British Bake Off?

1 - Joe Sugg faints with 1,697,546 views

2 - David Mitchel serves grey sludge with 758,974 views

3 - Krishnan Guru-Murthy cake flipping with 467,563 views

4 - Vegan cake collapse with 166, 587 views

5 - Alison Hammond’s missing oven door with 166,169 views

6 - Custardgate with 71,181 views

7 - Sura’s accidental Sabotage with 68,691 views

8 - Clanger Calamity with 49,529 views