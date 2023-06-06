The Charlatans are embarking on a major UK tour later this year, which will include dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and more. Tim Burgess and co. have been an unstoppable force in the British indie scene for more than 30 years and they’re not stopping anytime soon.
The West-Midlands based band remain one of the most dynamic live acts around and have notched up 13 top 40 studio albums alongside 22 top 40 singles. The announcement is fresh off the heels of their career-spanning vinyl box release ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’.
Ahead of the new tour the band will appear at Y NOT festival and Victorious Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about The Charlatans’ huge headline UK tour and how to get tickets.
How to get tickets for The Charlatans’ UK tour
Presale tickets for The Charlatans’ UK tour will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday June 7 from 10am. Fans can access general sale tickets on Friday June 9 from 10am via the Ticketmaster website.
The Charlatans full 2023 UK tour dates
November
24 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
25 – Glasgow Barrowland
28 – Sheffield O2 Academy
29 – Bristol O2 Academy
December
01 – Cardiff University Great Hall
02 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
03 – Leeds O2 Academy
05 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall
07 – London Troxy
08 – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls
10 – Nottingham Rock City
