Fast food chain McDonald’s new Trick or Eat campaign lets customers try their luck for some big daily discounts.

McDonald’s has launched the new campaign ‘Trick or Eat’ allowing customers to choose between spooky deals. The week-long Halloween campaign, launched on Tuesday (October 25), lets burger lovers go for a safe discount or gamble for a bigger one.

The ‘Trick or Eat’ campaign is available in the My McDonald’s app for everyone in the UK, and lets customers choose between Trick or Eat once a day. Those choosing Eat will get a guaranteed discount making select menu items £1.49 or £2.49, while those daring to go for Trick have a chance of scoring a bigger discount.

In the My McDonald’s app, those who dare will get one chance a day to play Trick or Eat, and all of the offers last until midnight the same day. For one extra lucky player a day, choosing Trick will give you one free McDonald’s meal a week for a year.

The campaign will only last until midnight on Tuesday, October 31, so there are only seven chances to try your luck. All you need to do is download the app and scroll down on the homepage until you see the ‘Trick or Eat’ box and press ‘Play Now’.

McDonald’s recently made some major changes to their menu , adding a new permanent burger for the first time in 15 years. The Big Tasty has gone, making way for the new McCrispy.

Everything you can win on McDonald’s Trick or Eat campaign

Choosing Eat will give you any of the following items off the menu for £1.49 / £2.49

Big Mac

McPlant

Quarter Pounder with cheese

Filet-O-Fish

Vegetable Deluxe

McChicken Sandwich

6 McNuggets

Veggie Dippers

Big Flavour Wrap

Choosing Trick will get you one of the following in-app offers usable until midnight:

15% off your order (1 in 10 chance)

£1.49 menu item (3.5 in 10 chance)

£5 off £20 spend (3.5 in 10 chance)

5% off your order (2 in 10 chance)