Tesco shoppers can get free bottle of beer to celebrate England’s Euros win

Tesco shoppers can get a free bottle of Budweiser beer to celebrate England’s Lionesses’ stunning Euros victory.

The team beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (31 July), with the historic win ending 56 years of hurt for England fans.

Football fans have been waiting almost six decades for a major trophy win and the victory sparked celebrations across the country.

To mark the moment, Tesco is offering shoppers a free 660ml bottle of Budweiser this week.

How do I claim the free bottle of beer?

Tesco customers have until 7 August to claim the freebie by filling out an online form.

Shoppers need to be over the age of 18 to get a free bottle of beer and will be issued a voucher via text message once the form is complete.

There are 150,000 coupons up for grabs and shoppers have until 7 August to use it. Once they are all gone, shoppers won’t be able to redeem the offer.

The offer is not available online and only one bottle of Budweiser can be redeemed per person.

A bottle of Budweiser would normally cost £1.69 at Tesco, although it might be cheaper at other supermarkets.

The offer is being launched by Budweiser so shoppers won’t need a Tesco Clubcard to take advantage of it, but not all Tesco stores are taking part in the deal.

Shoppers can use an online map to see if their local store is accepting the voucher.

What other deals are on offer over the summer?

At Asda cafés, children aged 16 and under can eat for just £1 at any time of day, seven days a week, with no minimum adult spend.

The Kids Eat for £1 initiative is available all day, every day until the end of the year.

A hot meal or cold meal, or both, will be on offer, depending on the store. Baby food is also available as part of the initiative, with little ones able to enjoy a free pouch of Ella’s Kitchen baby food (70g pouch) in their local Asda Café.

Tesco is also offering a free kids meal to parents who are Clubcard holders all day, every day and throughout the summer.