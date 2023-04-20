The first ever Tesco pub will feature a coronation-themed menu, with all proceeds going to The Prince’s Trust

Tesco is set to open its first ever pub to encourage the nation to ‘do good, by going to the pub’ ahead of the Coronation . The King in the Castle will open the week before King Charles III’s coronation on May 4 and 5.

The supermarket giant will donate all proceeds from the pub to its charity partner, The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by King Charles to support young people across the UK. The charity works to help build young people’s confidence and skills as well as finding employment.

Located in London’s Farringdon , the pub is inviting people to come together with their family and friends, whether they are choosing to celebrate the Coronation or just enjoying the long weekend. The menu at The King in the Castle has been curated by the Tesco Executive Chef team and will feature the supermarket’s limited-edition Coronation food range.

Dishes served at the pub will make nods to the royal family and will include highlights such as ‘Camilla’s King Prawn Curry’, ‘The Prince’s Crust Pie’ and a ‘trifle-inspired’ bellini. The supermarket pub will offer separate daytime and evening menus as well as catering for all diets.

Daytime menu items include a Royal High Team that features nods to the King’s rumoured favourite sandwich and a variety of cakes and scones. The King in the Castle will also treat evening guests to an elevated gastropub style of dining including a Roast ‘Sir’loin Steak.

The King in the Castle will be decked out in Coronation themed displays as well as offering a sampling station outside for passers-by to try bite-sized portions of the menu. Bookings for the pub can be made via OpenTable but walk-in sittings will also be available.

The supermarket chain will offer treats at affordable prices starting from £1 nibbles as it encourages the nation to come together for less.Research by the supermarket found that on average, each UK adult spends £92 over a bank holiday weekend, that rises to £136 amongst 18-44-year-olds.

Research also suggested that one in six UK adults cite ‘going to the pub’ as their favourite way to come together with friends and family. Alessandra Bellin, Tesco Chief Customer Officer said: “The Coronation is a historic moment and we want to help our customers celebrate it. As one of the most enduring parts of British culture, pubs have traditionally been an important part of local communities and so a pub felt like the perfect way to bring people together to mark this special occasion and enjoy delicious food.

An illustration has been released of the new Tesco pub created to celebrate the coronation

“What’s more, we’ll donate £250,000 from the proceeds of sales of our limited-edition Coronation range in-store, along with all proceeds from the pub to The Prince’s Trust so we can all enjoy food that both tastes good and does good.