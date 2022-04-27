Tesco announces major change to Clubcard points and voucher system

Tesco is making some big changes to its popular Clubcard loyalty scheme with the shake-up to be rolled out in the coming months.

The supermarket giant has said it will stop distributing paper statements or vouchers to selected customers.

The change will affect those who regularly shop online from May and those customers will get an email informing them of the changes.

What are the Clubcard changes?

Tesco confirmed it will stop distributing paper coupons from May under a shake-up of its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

It means that automatic statements and vouchers will stop arriving through letterboxes, although customers can make a specific request for physical coupons.

Instead of receiving paper statements, accumulated points will be transferred into vouchers over email. The email will include a barcode for consumers to scan at the checkout in stores.

If you have received an email and want to keep receiving your quarterly Clubcard statement and vouchers by post, you will need to actively opt back in.

You can do this by signing into your MyClubcard account online, clicking on ‘statement preferences’ and changing it back to ‘by post’ by 5 May.

If you change your preferences after 5 May, you will receive your May statement and vouchers by email, but will then receive your August statement and vouchers by post.

What else has Tesco announced?

The shake-up comes following the recent news that the store will open 59 new branches over the next 12 months.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said the latest opening programme will take it to a total of over 2,000 Express stores and 1,001 shops.

It also follows the supermarket giant’s decision to axe its Metro store format under a restructuring last year.Up to 290,000 shop staff, along with call centre and warehouse workers, at Tesco will also get a bonus as a special "thank you" for their efforts over the past year, the retailer said.

The group said the payout "recognises the way colleagues really stepped up to the industry challenges of the last year" and came as it reported annual profits that more than trebled to £2.03billion.What has the supermarket said?

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said the supermarket’s priority is “to be the most convenient retailer” which means “serving customers wherever, whenever and however they want and no matter where our customers live, or how they shop.”

However, Mr Murphy warned that retail operating profits are expected to fall this year to between £2.4 billion and £2.6 billion because of the impact of soaring inflation on customers. The group said it expects its own costs to rise and plans to invest in prices to remain competitive amid increasing food inflation.

Mr Murphy said: "Clearly, the external environment has become more challenging in recent months.

"Against a tough backdrop for our customers and with household budgets under pressure, we are laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check - working in close partnership with our suppliers, as well as doing everything we can to reduce our own costs."

Mr Murphy said many shoppers are "starting to look at how to manage their budgets and the trade-offs they will make".