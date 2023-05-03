The student used his father’s gun at the elementary school that has left a teacher fighting for their life

A teenage boy has been arrested after a school shooting in Belgrade

A teenage boy, 14, has been arrested after he opened fire on his teacher and classmates in a classroom in Belgrade, Serbia. Eight children and a security guard have been killed with other children and a teacher also injured in the attack.

The shooting began at about 8am local time at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in the Serbian capital, with police saying that the seventh-grade student used his father’s gun for the attack.

The suspect’s classmates have said he walked into their history class and first shot the teacher before turning the gun on the students. It’s also alleged that he shot at least one security guard who tried to prevent him from entering the school.

The mayor of the central Vracar district, where the school is located, Milan Nedeljkovic said that the teacher is fighting for their life after being shot. There are also six children from the class being treated for their injuries.

Police have cordoned off the area after eight children and a security guard were shot dead

Officers in helmets and bulletproof vests arrived at the school at around 8.40am local time and cordoned off the area. The suspect was then arrested with local media showing him being led from the school in handcuffs and his face covered by a jacket.