Tea Expert Shares Top 7 Tea Pairings For The Perfect British Tea Break This International Tea Day

Taking place on the 21st of May each year, International Tea Day is dedicated to celebrating the global significance of tea – historically, culturally, and economically. It’s also a great excuse to enjoy a great British tea break.

This year, International Tea Day coincides with the publishing of a new real-world UK Tea Census Study[1] of over 1,000 Brits commissioned by the UK Tea and Infusions Association (UKTIA) - www.tea.co.uk - which sheds light on what goes best with this great British brew.

“Everyone knows that Brits love a cup of tea, but the new UKTIA Tea Census Study also reveals the ideal accompaniment to a cuppa in Scotland, with the top answer overall being a sweet biscuit (48%),” says Dr Sharon Hall, Chief Executive of the UKTIA, adding, “Indeed, after a sweet biscuit, the second top answer overall was cake, which was chosen by 38% then a chocolate biscuit for nearly one quarter (23%).”

Biscuits and tea go together like a cup and saucer for Brits right across the generations. A sweet biscuit was the top answer for almost every age group – 18-24s (46%), 25-34s (46%), 35-44s (44%), 45-54s (45%), and 65+ (43%). However, the top answer for the 55-64s – clearly a more frugal group – was “Nothing, I have the tea by itself.”

“International Tea Day is a day in the annual calendar of world events designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about tea's history, cultural significance, and economic importance,” says Dr Sharon Hall, explaining further, “Few other populations in the world have such a strong reputation for being a nation of tea lovers than the Brits – which you could also say makes us experts in what goes best with a brew.”

Savoury snacks were far less popular, with less than one in five (21%) saying they tended to have a sandwich with their cup of tea, 12% choosing crackers and 8% choosing crisps.

Interestingly, though, as Dr Sharon Hall explains: “There was a generational divide on sandwiches with tea. Whereas only one in 10 (9%) of the 18-24s picked a sandwich as their teatime treat, one in five (20%) of both of the older age groups (55-64s and 65+) selected this savoury option.”

Cake with a cuppa, on the other hand, decreased in popularity almost in line with increasing age. “31% of the 18-24s would choose to eat cake with their tea, dropping to just 21% of those aged 55-64s, suggesting younger adults have a sweeter tooth than older adults[2],” says Dr Sharon Hall. This was also backed up by higher sugar use by younger adults when making a cuppa.

Away from tea breaks, nearly two thirds of Scots (62%) said they sat down for a main meal with a cup of regular ‘black’ tea. Breakfast (31%) was the most popular meal to enjoy with a brew, followed by and evening meal (29%), then lunch (17%).

So sacred is tea in the British psyche, some tend to pass up an alcoholic drink in favour of a brew, according to the UKTIA Tea Census Study. When asked if they would ever opt for a cup of tea over an alcoholic drink, nearly two thirds (60%) of Scots said they had.

Interestingly, the youngest age group (18-24s) were the most likely (four fifths or 81%) to have ever chosen a brew over an alcoholic beverage. The age group the least likely to have picked tea over alcohol when presented with the choice were the 45-54s (around two thirds or 64%).

With biscuits clearly the ideal accompaniment for a great British tea break to celebrate International Tea Day 2025, Dr Sharon Hall helpfully shares her top biscuit pairings for a selection of 7 different teas.

Traditional British brew (black tea). “The simplicity of a chocolate digestive makes it the perfect pairing for a cup of regular black tea. It’s also a great option for dunking.” Earl Grey.“The citrusy Bergamot aroma of a cup of Earl Grey goes really well with the citrusy flavour of a jaffa cake.” Green tea.“Refreshing and clean, green tea matches a biscuit that doesn’t overpower and compliments its mild grassy flavour, making a fruit biscuit such as a fig roll the ideal pairing.” Red bush (rooibos).“Many prefer a caffeine-free rooibos for later in the day. The delicate sweetness of an oaty hobnob goes extremely well with this option.” Chamomile. “The delicate flavours of apple, vanilla and honey many find in a cup of chamomile are well matched to a simple biscuit such as a malted milk.” Peppermint.“This is where a chocolate biscuit really meets its match, with chocolate and mint being a delicious flavour combination. Try a dark chocolate finger with your refreshing cup of peppermint.” Liquorice.“Liquorice is a less obvious choice of tea for many but well worth trying with a piece of sweet, buttery shortbread.”