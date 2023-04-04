Selena Gomez donned the famous Folklore cardigan at Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour in Arlington on April 1.

Taylor Swift’s famous folklore cardigan is one of the hottest items on the market with fans desperately searching for one of their own after Selena Gomez dressed as Swift in her Folklore era while attending The Era’s Tour in Arlington on Saturday night (April 1).

While fans were just happy to see Gomez there, they were quick to notice she was dressed like Taylor Swift from her folklore era. Gomez had her hair pulled back in two loose buns with gentle curls around her face, and was clad in a flowing white dress under, of course, the iconic folklore cardigan.

Taylena fans finally got the moment they have been waiting for this week, as Selena Gomez was seen finally attending her bestie’s record-breaking tour. The duo have been friends since 2008 with Selena going as far to tell Rolling Stone that Swift is her only friend in the music industry.

The cardigan is probably one of Taylor Swift’s most sought after pieces of merchandise with fans immediately searching for the garment after seeing the singer wear it in her magical music video for ‘Cardigan’ from her surprise album Folklore.

Swift put a limited run on sale after sending them to a number of her celeb pals with a note that read: “I hope this cardigan will keep you in these extremely uncozy times,” Swift wrote in a note attached to each parcel. “Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, Taylor”.

The cardigan was of course snapped up by fans immediately after going on sale and she has since done another drop ahead of the era’s tour. So, how can you get your hands on the iconic folklore cardigan? Here’s what we found.

How much is a Taylor Swift cardigan worth?

Taylor Swift cardigan’s being so sought after mean that those reselling can put a higher price on them, at the time of publishing the highest price for a folklore cardigan was £129, not including additional delivery charges.

How much is Taylor Swift cardigan merch?

The original price of the cardigan was $49 from the Taylor Swift official store. Since the most recent run has sold out, your best bet is finding replicas via the likes of Etsy and pre-loved ones from Depop and eBay (though the eBay ones tend to run at a higher price).

Is the Folklore cardigan white or cream?

The long discussed debate can be set to rest with official descriptions describing the product as ‘cream’ or an ‘off white’.

Who did Taylor Swift write Cardigan about?

Swift is famous for writing songs based on personal experiences, and fans are even better at tracking down who she is writing about. Although, few people have managed to figure out where she was on April 29th (High Infidelity Swifties know).

However, Folklore and the sister album Evermore, are famously centred around made up characters (Betty, James and Augustine) and their journeys through life and love. In a Live Q&A before the music video for “Cardigan” was released, Taylor explained, “The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark.”