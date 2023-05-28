Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are apparently “so loved up” according to a source who spoke to a national newspaper

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are reportedly set to move in together just weeks into their relationship. The 1975 singer is said to be moving into the pop superstar’s New York home as they work on a new album together.

Speaking to a national newspaper, a source told of how Matty has moved his music equipment and MacBook Pro to New York ahead of the move. Rumours Matty was dating the queen of pop surfaced a few weeks ago.

A source told the paper: “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable future.

“He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Taylor is currently on the road with The Eras Tour, having recently performed in New Jersey. Meanwhile, Matty and The 1975 appeared in Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Loose Women star Denise Welch, who is also Matty’s mother, cheered from the sidelines of The 1975’s set. This took place days after it had been reported the Love Story singer has apparently enlisted Matty to help write her new album.

Speaking on stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Taylor said to fans: “It's insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don't know, that just ... I've never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before.

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour, like, I don't know, my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”