Superstitious football fans have their own rituals before a crunch match – including kissing badges and prayer

From drinking some questionable fluids to bizarre pre-match rituals – sportspeople can be a superstitious bunch.

Research of 2,000 people who watch sport revealed 25 per cent will carry out unusual rituals ahead of a game to help improve their luck for a good result.

Of these, when watching at home, 23 per cent must sit in the same part of the sofa for any game, while 24 per cent will kiss the badge of their beloved club or nation.

And to avoid cursing their favourite team, 22 per cent will refuse to watch a match with specific people they deem ‘unlucky’.

During tournaments, 23 per cent of superstitious sports fans even claim they won’t wash if results are going the right way.

But do you have what it takes to become a table-topping champion and defeat this quiz on the rituals of the world’s best-loved sports stars?

The tricky test comes after four in 10 sports fans admitted they're ‘superstitious’, wearing a pair of lucky socks - or sitting in a preferred seat at home or in the stadium - for critical sporting events.

A spokesman for OLBG.com, which created a quiz and commissioned the research, said: “Clearly the nation’s sport lovers are full of superstition.

“Fans are a passionate bunch and will do anything they can to give their side an edge, whether it’s got any basis in reality or not.

“For many, this is probably based in a feeling of frustration they can’t actually get on the field and help the team that way, so it makes them feel they’re doing something.”

Trusting your gut

The results also found when it comes to watching live sport, 22 per cent will sit in the same lucky seat in the stadium, and the same percentage won’t wash a lucky item of clothing.

Another 18 per cent will call on a higher power and say a prayer if they feel their team or favourite athlete needs a boost.

Overall, 58 per cent of respondents believe in luck – both good and bad – and one in 10 believe their favourite sports team or personality is generally unlucky.

Of those with sporting rituals, 91 per cent genuinely believe the outcome of an event has been impacted by their pre-event ritual.

More than half (56 per cent) have had a gut feeling in the past their favourite performer was going to do the business.

And 32 per cent ‘always’ trust their gut feeling when it comes to the outcome of a sporting event, according to the OnePoll figures.

OLBG.com’s spokesperson added: “Sports fans usually fall into a fatal trap when it comes to their own sides – overconfidence.

“Especially when it comes to things like putting a bet on a game, either as a single result or in an accumulator.

“Trusting your gut is great when it’s something you can be somewhat impartial towards – but sports lovers are often led by their heart, and not their head.”

Top rituals sports fans have done ahead of a crunch match

Kissed the badge or emblem of your team Refused to wash for the duration of the tournament Sat in the same ‘lucky’ spot to watch from home Avoided watching the event with specific ‘unlucky’ people Sat in the same ‘lucky’ seat when watching from the stadium/venue Refused to wash your ‘lucky’ item of clothing for the duration of the tournament Put on a specific sports shirt or jersey Put on a lucky pair of socks Said a prayer Eaten the same pre-match meal Put on a lucky bet Watched the event with specific ‘lucky’ people Sang a specific chant