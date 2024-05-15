Gudrun Ure, who played Super Gran in the 1980s children’s TV series, has died aged 98

Tributes are being paid to the star of a much-loved 1980s children’s show - with a very distinctive theme song.

Gudrun Ure captivated as Granny Smith in Super Gran. She had “more bottle than United Dairies”, according to the Billy Connolly-sung theme tune, which also claimed “Don't wanna cause a ruckus, but B.A. Baracus / Have I got a match for you!”. She has died aged 98.

In the show, which ran from 1985 to 1987 and was a staple of ITV children’s programming, Super Gran had been given superpowers after being accidentally being hit by a magic ray. She solved crime and mysteries, and the programmes also attracted some big-name co-stars, including Connolly, George Best, Bert Kwouk and Spike Milligan. She was the nemesis of the baddy, the Scunner Campbell.

Super Gran, which saw two series of 13 episodes, was sold to about 60 other countries. In 1985 it won an International Emmy award in the Children and Young People category.

The actress had had a long career on stage and screen before Super Gran, though. Born in 1926 in Campsie, Stirlingshire, she played Desdemona in Orson Welles' 1951 stage production of Othello, and later appeared in Midsomer Murders, Casualty, The Crow Road and many other TV shows.