Subway unveils its new festive menu including return of Tiger Pig Sub

Subway® Festive Menu

Subway has unveiled its festive menu for this year, which will see the popular Pig in Blanket Sub return to stores alongside brand new items.

The Christmas menu will be available until 28 December and customers can order via the Subway app or through delivery services, such as Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Here are the festive Subway treats you can enjoy this year.

What is on Subway’s Christmas menu?

The Tiger Pig Sub

The Pig in Blanket sub is a fan favourite during Christmas and is back on Subway’s menu this year.

It launched in 2020 and was a huge success, with this year’s recipe tipped to be even more delicious.

Served on crunchy tiger bread with a giant pig in blanket, the sandwich also includes maple syrup and topped off with a drizzle of sweet onion sauce.

It is available as a 6” sub or footlong, is customisable and can be offered as a salad or wrap.

Brand new Brie Sub

New for this year’s Christmas menu is the Brie Sub, which you can customise with a variety of fresh salads and veggies.

You can enjoy it in one of Subway’s seven subs and wraps, with the brie available as an add-on to any sub.

Turkey SubStack

The Turkey SubStack is a traditional festive favourite which you can order with crispy hash browns.

Pig in Blanket Pots

These festive Pots will return to the menu this year, perfectly paired with Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

You can also get your maple bacon and sausage fix in snack-size too.

Chocolate Orange Cookie

For those with a sweet-tooth, the chocolate orange cookie is back on this year’s menu after popular demand.

It will also be available in Subway’s 12-cookie boxes, which are ideal for Christmas parties and sharing with friends.

What else is Subway offering?

Subway is giving away a pair of limited-edition Subway Tiger Pig socks to celebrate the return of the iconic Tiger Pig Sub.

The socks will be included with the purchase of an item from the festive menu in select stores across the UK on Friday 3 December and Saturday 4 December.

There will be 100 socks per store and the first 50 customers who purchase will receive the socks with their order.

Participating UK stores include:

Aberdeen

Belfast

Birmingham

Bristol

Dublin

Edinburgh

Exeter

Galway

Glasgow

London

Lowestoft

Maidstone

Manchester

Neath

Newcastle upon Tyne

Nottingham

Omagh

Portsmouth

Runcorn

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Swansea

Thetford

Wantage

Wolverhampton

When is the Christmas menu available?

It is available for delivery and in-store from Wednesday 10 November up until Tuesday 28 December.

Customers can use the mobile order collection on the Subway app or order through the delivery services.