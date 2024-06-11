Subway launches foot-long cookies and churros after months of customer demand

Subway at 5 The Clock House, Waterlooville

Subway has launched a range of cookies and churros – that are one foot in length.

The 12-inch sweet treats have joined the menu in the UK and Ireland after calls were made by fans of the restaurant after seeing the Footlong Cookie released in the States on social media.

They will also be joined on the ‘Footlong Sidekicks’ menu by dippers, which come with three flavours – turkey and cheese, pepperoni and cheese, or triple cheese – and Cinnabon churros.

Subway fans Stateside went wild for items when they first launched in January – with over three and a half million sold in the first two weeks.