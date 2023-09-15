With Strictly Come Dancing 2023 soon to be underway, meet one the contestants, Amanda Abbington

15 celebrities are gearing for what many may consider their toughest challenge yet - Strictly Come Dancing. All will be vying for the glitterball trophy, which was lifted by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

One celebrity on the show is 51-year-old Amanda Abbington, whose long and illustrious career has spanned over three decades on both stage and screen. Abbington has two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her first foray into television was an appearance in The Bill in 1993, where she played Kirstey Tate in the Episode "Picking a Winner". It wasn’t until 2001 when she would first appear in a film.

That film was Men Only, where she played the role of Trina. On set, she met the world renowned actor Martin Freeman. They were together for 16 years and have two children together, a son Joe and a daughter Grace.

She would have to wait many years for her more prominent roles, which were Josie Mardle in Mr Selfridge (2013–2016) and Mary Morstan in Sherlock (2014–2017). She also appeared in other TV shows such as Casualty and more.