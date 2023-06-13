All Sections
Strictly Come Dancing 2023: BBC bosses reportedly targeting Jeff Brazier and Priya Davdra for upcoming series

BBC bosses are reportedly targeting two EastEnders stars for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing which is set to air later this year

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST
 Comment

BBC bosses are reportedly targeting two EastEnders stars for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. This comes after James Bye’s successful stint on the show in 2022 alongside Amy Dowden, who recently began her treatment for breast cancer.

According to the Mirror, bosses have set their sights on new EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, who is the son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier. In the BBC One soap, he plays Freddie Slater, making his debut in September 2022.

The 20-year-old isn’t the only EastEnders star set to appear on Strictly later this year, with Priya Davdra, who played Iqra Ahmed for three years before leaving in January 2022 is also rumoured to be on the show.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source reportedly said: “Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamorous and would be a great fit for the show.”

During her time on EastEnders, Priya made Walford history after becoming the soap’s first female gay Muslim. After her sister left Walford, she also decided to leave for a job as a head chef at a restaurant.

EastEnders characters have fared very well on the show in recent years. As mentioned, James Bye did well but in 2021, Rose Ayling-Ellis went on to lift the glitter ball trophy alongside pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

