Castle Bromwich Stabbing: Murder probe launched after man ‘rammed off road’ & stabbed to death in Birmingham

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death after having his car rammed from the road

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s car was rammed off the road by another vehicle before he was attacked and stabbed to death. The man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and died at the scene, police say.

The incident occurred just before 8.15pm on April 18, on Chester Road,  Castle Bromwich, Birmingham. West Midlands Police say it’s believed he had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle. He was then attacked by a number of people who then fled from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders said: "We’re supporting the man’s family during this deeply distressing time. I’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to please get in touch.

"It could be vital to our investigation."

A wanted man has been arrested after a police appealA wanted man has been arrested after a police appeal
West Midlands Police ask witnesses to contact them via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

