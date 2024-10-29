Smart tips to prep your heating and avoid costly repairs!

Many households are expected to reach for the thermostat for the first time since spring | Pixabay

Despite the UK experiencing mild temperatures in October, many households are now expected to reach for the thermostat for the first time since spring, marking a mass switch on of boilers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as people start turning their heating systems back on, this usually also coincides with a spike in demand for engineer callouts.

According to British Gas data, when the minimum average daily temperature drops below 9°C for several days in a row, there tends to be a tipping point when most people decide it’s time to turn the heating on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, nearly 70,000 households are expected to need help with getting their heating and hot water systems back up and running in the coming weeks.

To help the country get ready for the change in weather, a British Gas engineer is offering advice to households to help avoid any issues – and to ensure they are heating their homes efficiently.

Simple tasks like bleeding radiators, increasing the pressure on your boiler and having it serviced can help to ensure the system is running effectively – especially after little or no use since last winter.

Dinesh Kumar, service and repair engineer from the energy and home services brand - which offers a same day service for calls made before 11am, said: “As the temperatures start to drop, more people will be turning to their heating systems once again to keep them warm in the months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to make sure central heating systems are running smoothly and are prepared to withstand the winter weather.

“Keeping your boiler in good check is key to this, while making a few simple changes around the home can help save on bills and make sure you aren’t using more energy than you need.”

Dinesh’s top tips to help prepare homes for winter: