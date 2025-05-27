‘Simple PCP claims’ launches to help UK drivers seek refunds over mis-sold car finance
The platform is designed to help users check if they’re eligible for compensation, gather supporting documents, and submit claims – all in a clear, guided format. The business, Simple PCP Claims, is an independent claims management organisation founded in 2025 and led by Edinburgh-based entrepreneur Thomas Riley, a graduate of Heriot-Watt University.
Simple PCP Claims was developed in direct response to ongoing investigations by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into widespread concerns that major car finance providers may have failed to disclose commission structures that incentivised higher interest rates. The platform aims to improve access to justice for drivers who unknowingly overpaid as a result.
“Many people simply don’t realise they’ve been affected,” said Thomas Riley, founder of Simple PCP Claims. “Our mission is to demystify the claims process and provide a simple, secure way for users to explore their rights and claim back what they may be owed.”
The website (https://simplepcpclaims.co.uk) includes:
- A fast and easy claims checker
- Step-by-step guidance on gathering evidence
- Educational content to explain what PCP mis-selling is
- Secure online submission of claim information
The launch of Simple PCP Claims comes at a time when millions of PCP agreements are under review, and growing numbers of consumers are seeking clarity on whether they are eligible for a refund. The platform serves individuals across the UK and is not affiliated with any lenders or law firms, ensuring an independent approach.