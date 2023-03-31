All Sections
Shein to open pop-up stores across UK cities next week - full list of locations, how to visit

Shein is taking its ‘glam bus’ across the UK to host pop-up stores in April

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:49 BST
Online fashion-giant Shein is branching out from its online store as it takes its new ‘glam bus’ around the UK to showcase its pop-up store this month. Shein is known for its notoriously cheap-priced clothing and wide selection of items.

Shein’s glam bus is due to head to UK cities and will head to Bristol and Cardiff this weekend and next week. The bus will offer customers the opportunity to preview Shein’s ‘spring edit’, as well as free manicures for each customer along with the chance to win prizes like clothing and make-up.

The Shein bus also went on tour at Christmas where it visited Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester. Here’s where you can visit the Shein Glam Bus.

Shein Glam Bus - how to visit

Bristol

The Shein Bus will be in Bristol on April 1. It will be parked at Cabot Circus. The bus will be there from 12pm until 6pm. However, the queue will close at 5pm - so make sure you get there before then if you want to visit.

Cardiff

The Shein Bus will be in Cardiff on April 2. It will be parked at The Library on Bridge Street. The bus will be there from 11am until 4pm. However, the queue will close at 3pm.

