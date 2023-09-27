AirBnB is giving ogre enthusiasts the rare opportunity to spend a night in Shrek’s Swamp this Halloween

This Halloween, ogre enthusiasts have been given a rare opportunity to stay in Shrek’s swamp, as seen in the famous DreamWorks animation. Located far, far away, in the Scottish highlands, the secluded haven is being swamp-sat by a very chatty donkey, who is in charge of hosting the experience while Shrek is out of town.

With Donkey at the helm, guests will have the chance to live their own versions of the layered ogre life for two special, starry nights. The AirBnB boasts a clever use of forestry, and it’s charmingly rustic interiors and iconic outhouse is certain to create an experience unlike any other.

Additionally, fans of Shrek will get to enjoy a freshly made stack of waffles in the morning and enjoy behind-the-scenes access to the famous outhouse. Here’s everything you need to know about booking the magical experience.

Onion and ogre enthusiasts can request to book Shrek’s Swamp from 6pm on October 13 via the AirBnB website. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

