A seafront flat on a Scottish island has been listed for a bargain £10,000. The property is one of the cheapest flats in the UK but will need a serious overhaul from a motivated buyer.
The doer-upper on the seafront at Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute, is in such a poor state that no mortgage firm would lend on it, and no viewings can be carried out. The one-bed flat is located at 14 East Princes Street, and is said to retain much of its Victorian architecture.
A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: “The property may not appeal to everyone, however with a price starting at just £10,000, it’s a hard deal for any property developer to turn down.
“The flat sits by the water at Rothesay bay; an ideal town centre location surrounded by various local amenities.
“A popular seaside resort, Rothesay is a pretty, traditional town that still retains many signs of its Victorian heritage through its architecture and is within easy reach of Bute’s stunning beaches.”
Cash buyers can bid upwards of £10,000 on May 18 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow.