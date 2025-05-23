ScottishPower Foundation celebrates citizen science on the shores of St Andrews

Hermit crabs and sea hares were among the first finds within St Andrews’ rock pools as a community-driven initiative, part funded by the ScottishPower Foundation, hosted its debut Scottish BioBlitz event.

The Big Rock Pool Challenge blends citizen science with coastal exploration to protect and celebrate marine biodiversity. Led by The Rock Pool Project, the UK’s foremost marine conservation organisation, the initiative has received support from the ScottishPower Foundation, which will award up to £600,000 over the next three years from its Marine Biodiversity Fund.

Coinciding with UK Invasive Species Week, hermit crabs and sea hares were amongst the top discoveries by the team of volunteers and locals from the community on the shores of East Sands Beach, as the project begins to build a snapshot of what the nation’s rock pools home.

One of four events taking place across the UK, the Big Rock Pool Challenge: National BioBlitz 2025 is encouraging local communities to visit their local rock pools as part of UK Invasive Species Week, from 17 to 25 May, and into the summer months to uncover the marine life hidden there, and log their findings on the iNaturalist app.

This real time data is enabling the Rock Pool Project - in partnership with the Marine Biological Association - to monitor species along the nation’s coastlines, helping scientists to understand how invasive species are spreading and how to better protect native wildlife by taking action sooner.

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “It’s been fantastic joining The Rock Pool Project team in St. Andrews for the first official event in Scotland.

“The project is one which truly encapsulates the ethos of the Marine Biodiversity Fund, bringing communities together and inspiring and educating people across the country to strive to leave the environment in a better place for generations to come.”

Established in 2021, the Marine Biodiversity Fund was created as a lasting legacy of COP26, the environmental climate conference, which was hosted in the ScottishPower Foundation’s home city of Glasgow. Offering multi-year support to a project which contributes to the broader global agenda for environmental sustainability, the fund aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and aims to leave a positive legacy for future generations.

ScottishPower Foundation Trustees, Lousie Smith and Melanie Hill, join Dr Ben Holt, CEO of The Rock Pool Project, as the debut Scottish BioBlitz event takes place.

The Rock Pool Project is the second initiative to be supported by the fund and will focus on UK coastal wildlife conservation through volunteer-led monthly local marine wildlife events across the country to foster communities with a passion for local marine conservation. The project will provide comprehensive training and support to enable volunteers to lead these events, building capacity and community ownership.

Dr Ben Holt, CEO of The Rock Pool Project said: “As with many of the UK’s rock pools, we’ve found East Sands Beach to be teeming with fascinating marine life. There is, however, more to be done as much of the UK’s rock pools remain unrecorded.

“The support from the ScottishPower Foundation is enabling the project to reach even more people across the country and to help us to build a vital snapshot of what’s living in our rock pools, and how that’s changing. Plus, it’s a great way to connect with nature while doing something that really matters.”

Dan Lear, Head of Data and Information at the Marine Biological Association said: “The data captured and shared at the events running in St. Andrews and across UK Invasive Species Week increases the available evidence to support our stewardship of the marine environment.

“All the data is shared with UK, European and global agencies, showing how a single species record can contribute to international policy development.”

The national campaign continues across the UK between 20 – 26 May with events in Plymouth, Falmouth and Brighton, all open to the public with more information on how to take part here: https://www.therockpoolproject.co.uk/national-bioblitz