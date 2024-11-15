Scottish host boards searching for UK Boardroom Apprentices

Seven host boards in Scotland are calling for aspiring board members to join their team as part of the UK Boardroom Apprentice programme.

The programme, which will see applications close on Monday, November 18, is searching for ordinary people who aspire to becoming a non-executive director or trustee on the board of a charity organisation, public sector or government departmental boards.

With 67 organisations confirmed overall to join UK Boardroom Apprentice 2025 seven boards across Scotland are calling for people to apply to the programme as part of next year’s programme.

Scottish organisations taking place in the programme include: Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority, Public Health Scotland, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Audit Scotland, NatureScot, NHS Education for Scotland and SeaFish.

2023 UK Boardroom Apprentice Michelle Mullane

Host Boards provide a safe seat at the table for aspiring board members to learn. The 12-month board learning, development and placement programme enables those who would like to serve on a public or third sector board to learn and gain the experience that they need to take that step. 438 Boardroom Apprentices have embarked on their personal journey to serve on a public or third sector board since its inception in 2017.

Boardroom Apprentice founder Eileen Mullan said: “Boardroom Apprentice was created to deliver diversity, create change, and realise aspirations.

“Our vision is simple – to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to join a host board for a year to learn how they can bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking to boardrooms across the UK.

“Over a twelve-month window, Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, a suite of learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector in the future.

Joining the programme for the first time is NHS Education for Scotland (NES), a leader in educational design, delivery and quality assurance. Utilising the very best in technology enabled learning, organisational and leadership development, workforce and learning analytics and digital development, across the entire health and social care workforce and in every community in Scotland, NES helps to facilitate staff to be supported, skilled, capable, digitally enabled and motivated to deliver improved outcomes.

David Garbutt, Chair of NES Board explained why they decided to get on board with the programme: “We are interested in attracting someone based in Scotland who will increase the diversity at our Boardroom table, from a younger person’s perspective.

“We wish to reflect the voice of young people across all our work, given we develop education and learning for everyone from school age to retirement. We feel this will bring very helpful additional dimensions and insights to our governance meetings.”

Open to those aged 18 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, the programme seeks to enable a wider diversity of individuals to play their part within boardrooms, allowing those without board experience to enhance their knowledge and understanding through in-depth learning and support.

Speaking of her experience, Edinburgh 2023 Boardroom Apprentice Michelle ‘MJ’ Mullane, who was placed with the Seafish, a returning host board, said: “I could not recommend the UK Boardroom Apprentice programme more highly than I already do, it’s been fundamental to my desire to give back to the local community.

“You will be inspired by the people around you because those around you will predominantly have the same motivations. Working as a member of Seafish’s board this last year has been incredibly eye-opening and rewarding, it’s definitely a learning experience I won’t be forgetting anytime soon.”

“Ignore every other little voice telling all the reasons not to sign up for this programme - they’re not relevant, you’ll be proven wrong on them anyway.”