Scottish firms embrace AI with ‘Open Arms’ as 52% of businesses believe adoption will drive local growth

Scotland is in the midst of an AI revolution if current adoption rates and optimism surrounding the technology are to be sustained.

According to data published by the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, 52% of Scottish businesses believe greater AI adoption will be a major driver of local economic growth.

The figures show that of the 61% of businesses already utilising artificial intelligence, 81% have seen an increase in productivity as a result, while 79% claim that it has improved their profitability.

The AI boom is already sweeping through different Scottish industries at a rapid pace. Recently, Stephen Goldie, managing partner of Edinburgh-based law firm Brodies, claimed that his firm is welcoming the technology with ‘open arms.’

Meanwhile, in the healthcare sector, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian, and AI evaluation company Aival have begun testing a £1 million AI integration project designed to integrate with existing clinical systems and workflows.

Additionally, a study conducted by Henderson Loggie spanning the Scottish legal sector found that while more than 60% of firms aren’t currently using AI tools, many expect to trial or adopt the technology in the near future.

Building Scotland’s AI Infrastructure

Huge infrastructural initiatives are set to drive Scotland’s adoption of artificial intelligence in the years to come.

One major catalyst for future growth stems from the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which aims to create a series of AI Growth Zones across the country, with a particular focus on post-industrial towns and coastal areas in Scotland.

Thanks to significant energy resources that will help supply power to AI data centres in Scotland, the project, which has already attracted £25 billion in investment, could help position many Scottish towns and cities as artificial intelligence hubs.

Scotland’s role in AI has been bolstered further by the recent news that Edinburgh is set to host the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, which will cost £750 million to build at the University of Edinburgh.

The supercomputer is expected to help strengthen the United Kingdom’s push to become an AI leader, with the potential to drive innovations and discoveries that could benefit businesses across Scotland. With the potential to scale up the country’s AI computational power by a factor of 20, Edinburgh could be at the centre of a technological revolution.

Boosting Scottish Employment

It’s expected that AI innovations in Scotland can help to tackle unemployment by opening thousands of new roles for local workers.

In recent months, Scotland has boasted lower unemployment rates than the rest of the United Kingdom.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over in Scotland in Q2 2025 fell 0.5% on the previous quarter to 3.7%, well below the UK average of 4.7%.

Scotland’s growing relationship with artificial intelligence could help to lower unemployment rates further, thanks to the expected job growth that the technology will bring.

According to McKinsey data, the AI boom could see overall spending on technology increase by more than 50% between 2015 and 2030, helping to significantly increase jobs related to developing and deploying new technologies.

As a result, forecasts suggest that this trend could create between 20 million and 50 million new jobs worldwide, and Scotland’s leading role in AI research and development is likely to see a higher concentration of new vacancies.

We’re already seeing early signs of this trend emerging. Plans by a renewable energy developer to transform a former steelworks in Ravenscraig to become a major national data centre in a £3.9 billion proposal are expected to generate 2,400 jobs nationwide, with 1,044 becoming permanent North Lanarkshire roles and 440 to be predominantly based on-site.

Unlocking Productivity

Surveys also show that more small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland are upping their AI investments as a means of enhancing their productivity.

As much as 88% of firms believe that artificial intelligence will lift productivity levels within their organisations, with 90% intending to invest in the technology.

With the ability to automate workflows and remove instances of human error from repetitive processes through AI management systems, more businesses believe that artificial intelligence can support their scaling strategies.

The technology is even transforming marketing strategies, with businesses capable of introducing promotions and competition across multiple channels with automated payouts to customers.

With the AI in marketing market set to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% between now and 2034, we can expect businesses to transform not only their own productivity but also how they interact with their customers at scale.

The Future of AI

Artificial intelligence will play an intrinsic role in the growth of Scottish businesses. With expectations for a seismic infrastructure plan sky-high, cities like Edinburgh will become hubs for technological growth and innovation.

While it remains to be seen how the technology will transform employment in Scotland, it’s expected that AI will be a driving force for job creation throughout many sectors, which could open the door to more opportunities and chances for the existing workforce to upskill accordingly.