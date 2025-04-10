Scottish Borders named UK’s fifth most screen-obsessed area, according to new study

Let’s face it, we’re a nation of scrollers, streamers, and serial online shoppers. Whether it’s catching up on the group chat, bingeing boxsets, or finally ordering that one thing from Amazon we definitely don’t need, the internet is stitched into the fabric of our daily lives. But some areas in the UK are spending more time plugged in than others – and now we know exactly where.

A new study by Ink Digital has analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to reveal which regions are the most internet-savvy or perhaps just the most screen-obsessed.

Researchers examined online usage across 174 areas of the UK, looking at how many people had accessed the internet over a three-month period. The results paint a fascinating picture of our digital habits and reveal some surprising top performers.

The Scottish Borders has secured a place in the UK’s digital elite, tying for fifth place in a nationwide ranking of internet usage. According to a new study, 97.6% of residents in the region accessed the internet over a three-month period – an impressive figure that puts this picturesque rural area on par with some of the UK’s most tech-savvy urban hubs. From remote workers in countryside cottages to families streaming their favourite shows in charming border towns, it’s clear the digital divide is narrowing – and the Scottish Borders are logging on in a big way.

The region shares fifth position with the Kent Thames Gateway, while Croydon tops the list overall with a staggering 99.1% of residents online. Close behind are Camden and the City of London at 98.3%, followed by Chorley and West Lancashire in third place at 97.9%, and Brighton and Hove in fourth with 97.7%. Completing the top 10 are Bexley and Greenwich (97.4%), the Heart of Essex (97.3%), Redbridge and Waltham Forest (97.2%), and a tie between Haringey and Islington and Lewisham and Southwark, both at 96.9%.

On the flip side, several areas across the UK are still trailing when it comes to digital engagement. Luton comes in last, with just 77.8% of its population having used the internet during the same period, followed closely by Dumfries & Galloway at 79.1%, and Powys at 79.7%. Mid Ulster (81.9%) and South Ayrshire (82.5%) also feature among the lowest-ranking spots. Even some major urban centres such as Liverpool (84.2%) and Wolverhampton (84.3%) make the bottom ten, joined by Sandwell and Blackburn with Darwen, both at 84.6%, and the Central Valleys at 84.7%. While the majority of residents in these areas are still online, the digital divide is evident – especially when compared to the likes of Camden and Croydon, where near-total connectivity is now the norm.

Top 20 list of the UK areas with the most active internet users: