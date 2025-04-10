Scottish Borders named UK’s fifth most screen-obsessed area, according to new study
A new study by Ink Digital has analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to reveal which regions are the most internet-savvy or perhaps just the most screen-obsessed.
Researchers examined online usage across 174 areas of the UK, looking at how many people had accessed the internet over a three-month period. The results paint a fascinating picture of our digital habits and reveal some surprising top performers.
The Scottish Borders has secured a place in the UK’s digital elite, tying for fifth place in a nationwide ranking of internet usage. According to a new study, 97.6% of residents in the region accessed the internet over a three-month period – an impressive figure that puts this picturesque rural area on par with some of the UK’s most tech-savvy urban hubs. From remote workers in countryside cottages to families streaming their favourite shows in charming border towns, it’s clear the digital divide is narrowing – and the Scottish Borders are logging on in a big way.
The region shares fifth position with the Kent Thames Gateway, while Croydon tops the list overall with a staggering 99.1% of residents online. Close behind are Camden and the City of London at 98.3%, followed by Chorley and West Lancashire in third place at 97.9%, and Brighton and Hove in fourth with 97.7%. Completing the top 10 are Bexley and Greenwich (97.4%), the Heart of Essex (97.3%), Redbridge and Waltham Forest (97.2%), and a tie between Haringey and Islington and Lewisham and Southwark, both at 96.9%.
On the flip side, several areas across the UK are still trailing when it comes to digital engagement. Luton comes in last, with just 77.8% of its population having used the internet during the same period, followed closely by Dumfries & Galloway at 79.1%, and Powys at 79.7%. Mid Ulster (81.9%) and South Ayrshire (82.5%) also feature among the lowest-ranking spots. Even some major urban centres such as Liverpool (84.2%) and Wolverhampton (84.3%) make the bottom ten, joined by Sandwell and Blackburn with Darwen, both at 84.6%, and the Central Valleys at 84.7%. While the majority of residents in these areas are still online, the digital divide is evident – especially when compared to the likes of Camden and Croydon, where near-total connectivity is now the norm.
Top 20 list of the UK areas with the most active internet users:
|Rank
|Location
|% of active internet users
|1
|Croydon
|99.10
|2
|Camden and City of London
|98.30
|3
|Chorley and West Lancashire
|97.90
|4
|Brighton and Hove
|97.70
|5
|Kent Thames Gateway
|97.60
|5
|Scottish Borders
|97.60
|7
|Bexley and Greenwich
|97.40
|8
|Heart of Essex
|97.30
|9
|Redbridge and Waltham Forest
|97.20
|10
|Haringey and Islington
|96.90
|10
|Lewisham and Southwark
|96.90
|12
|North Northamptonshire
|96.80
|12
|Coventry
|96.80
|14
|Brent
|96.70
|14
|West Sussex (North East)
|96.70
|16
|Oxfordshire
|96.50
|16
|Portsmouth
|96.50
|18
|Southend-on-Sea
|96.30
|18
|Torbay
|96.30
|20
|Angus and Dundee City
|96.10