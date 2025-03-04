Scottish AI Alliance relaunches free course on AI Literacy

According to Claire Gillespie, manager of digital economy skills, "even though we are not aware of it, we are all interacting with AI on a daily basis, whether it be through social media, online purchases, or phone apps."

The Scottish AI Alliance has declared the relaunch of its free online course, living with AI, which aims to educate and engage the people of Scotland about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it affects our daily lives.

Having the knowledge and confidence to comprehend AI and its ramifications is crucial as it continues to influence industries and society.

Dawn McAra-Hunter from the Scottish AI Alliance indicated that "the relaunch of Living with AI represents a vital time for Scotland to establish itself as a leader in trustworthy ethical and inclusive AI," as he explained.

Importance of AI Literacy

"From the algorithms in our media to its applications in medicine, AI literacy will be essential to ensuring that people comprehend how this category of technologies may affect their lives.

"Living with AI will provide its users with a thorough understanding of artificial intelligence in our society and the ethical considerations they should keep in mind when interacting with AI by focusing on the ethics of AI."

The Scottish AI alliance is working with Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to promote and encourage the adoption of Living with AI.

"SDS welcomes the opportunity to work with the Scottish AI Alliance to help our colleagues, our customers, and our partner organizations develop the essential skills for a digital world of work, as the role of AI in our lives is only going to grow."

Living with AI is perfect for learners from all backgrounds because it is made to be accessible to everyone and doesn't require any prior knowledge or expertise with AI.

With subjects including what artificial intelligence (AI) is, whether it can be reliable, ethical, and inclusive, AI and society, AI and work, and the future of AI, the course blends expert insights with interactive learning.

The Scottish AI Alliance's relaunch of the "Living with AI" course is a vital and timely move that will equip people throughout Scotland with the skills they need to deal with the increasing impact of AI in their daily lives and at work.