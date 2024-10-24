Scots looking for ‘the one’ urged to be vigilant in their search

Scottish online users looking for love are being urged to protect their confidential information when using dating apps and websites.

The warning comes from specialist investigative tech firm, Altia, which holds offices in Glasgow, who urged those traversing the rocky road of online dating to be wary of the tactics employed by scammers as they look to mislead those under the pretence of affection.

Online dating fraud comes at a significant emotional and financial loss, with the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) receiving 8,792 reports of romance fraud, amounting to over £94.7m lost, with an average loss per victim of £10,774 in the last year. Making ‘money mules’ out of soft toys, love bombing, misuse of imagery, or fabricated emergencies are just some of the scams online users are being urged to recognise as they look to stay safe while seeking love online.

Online dating can be both exciting and daunting, however former fraud investigator and current Altia Product Owner Megan Searle has highlighted the tactics scammers use, to help online users avoid falling victim to these schemes.

Acknowledging the dilemma many face when considering online dating, Megan, who specialises in financial scrutiny and fraud, said: “Half of me wants to say steer clear of them because you don't know who you're meeting online. “However, I understand the desire for companionship, especially for those who may lack a strong support network or the resources to meet people in traditional ways.

“No one deserves to feel alone. For many, dating apps are a lifeline to finding meaningful relationships, but they also come with risks that users must be aware of.” One of the most important steps Megan advises is to establish trust and verify the identity of the person you are communicating with.

“I would always advise a phone call or a FaceTime call,” she said. “Before meeting someone in person, it's essential to have a voice or video conversation to ensure that the person on the other side is who they claim to be.” As well as forming a basis for who the person is, Megan also strongly cautions against sending any photos early on in the conversation, as these can be misused.

Additionally, she suggests asking the person to share general details about themselves, such as their location and background, to help verify their authenticity.

“Scammers often employ a tactic known as “love bombing,” where they shower their target with excessive affection and compliments in a short period of time,” she explained. “’You're the most beautiful person in the world’ is a typical message used in this scheme. This intense flattery is designed to create a quick emotional attachment, making the victim more susceptible to manipulation.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were feeling isolated, Megan says these tactics became even more prolific, exploiting loneliness and vulnerabilities. However, she highlighted that a significant red flag in these scams is the absence of meaningful conversations. “They don't really ask questions about the other person. Instead, the communication is often superficial and focused on sexual content, which should raise immediate concerns.

“When scammers do attempt to deepen the connection, it's usually a prelude to asking for money,” she added. “Often, the scammer will fabricate an emergency or a desire to meet in person but claim to have lack the funds to do so, pressuring the victim to send money,” she explained. “If you are ever being asked for money by someone you’ve only met online, it’s a major warning sign,” she added. Megan shares a case where stuffed toys containing money were sent to victims, who were then instructed to forward the items, unknowingly becoming “money mules” in the process.

“I've been involved in a case where stuffed toys have been sent with money in them, and then they've had to take that teddy bear and post it somewhere else. So, they are essentially a money mule,” she said. Romance fraud and money mules go hand in hand, according to Megan, and these scams can escalate quickly. “While dating apps can be a valuable tool for finding relationships, they also come with significant risks.

“But by staying vigilant, verifying identities, and being wary of love bombing and requests for money, you can protect yourself from falling victim to online scams.” Providing innovative solutions for digital intelligence and investigation, Altia supports law enforcement agencies with their fraud investigations, with tools such as Altia’s Insight and Financial Investigation Toolkit helping police forces to gather vast amounts of online information and build cases seamlessly.