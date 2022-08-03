Scots have revealed their lucky numbers, with seven being their go-to digit

A poll of 2,565 adults – including those living in Scotland – found the shirt number famously worn by Sir Kenny Dalglish and 'Wee' Willie Henderson is the digit 34 per cent turn to for good fortune.

Number three is the second most popular lucky number, followed by number two.

Thirteen, considered to be the unluckiest figure of them all, is the eighth most popular digit among Scots.

Commissioned by 888 Casino the study found 43 per cent of adults in Scotland have a lucky number.

Reasons for choosing their lucky number include it being their birthdate or birth month (26 per cent), their childhood house number (21 per cent), and their favourite age (19 per cent).

But the most common reason for selecting their lucky digit is simply feeling drawn to it – a mystic connection (28 per cent).

Scots tend to rely on their lucky number when selecting lottery numbers (47 per cent), when having a flutter on horses (38 per cent), and when betting on roulette wheels (26 per cent).

While 16 per cent turn to it when they need to make decision but simply can’t make up their mind.

The good news is, their sacred number does appear to work – or at least 74 per cent believe their number has brought them luck.

While four in 10 Scottish adults have a lucky number, the research carried out through OnePoll found only 17 per cent have an unlucky number.

And of those who have such a digit, the figure which they feel brings them misfortune – or is most likely to – is number three.

Twice has many said this was their unlucky number than those who said 13 is.

Scotland's lucky numbers

7 3 2 4 1 10 5 13 8 11 6 9 16 14 17 23 12 26 27 45