Scots gamers are wired to their headsets for 369 hours a year, stats reveal

More than a quarter of Scottish adults who play video games notes a change in their hearing after long gaming sessions, according to research by Specsavers.

As titles such as Call of Duty and EA FC25 hit the shelves, gamers are expected to be spending more time than ever glued to their headsets and screens.

New research by Specsavers has revealed that adult gamers in Scotland are spending an average of just over 7 hours (7.1) a week – or 369 hours a year - wired to their headsets, with more than a quarter (26%) experiencing a change in hearing after a session.

The poll of 1,000 UK adults who play video games found Scots gamers will have around 19 sessions in a typical month – spending as long as 47 (47.2 hours) hours in front of screens.

The research also found 10% per cent of those who wear gaming headsets will set the volume too loud.

This has led to a staggering 85% admitting they have noticed a change in their hearing after taking the headset off, either sometimes, often or always. Ringing or buzzing sounds (36%), increased sensitivity to normal sounds (23%), and soreness on the ears (35%) were among the aftereffects felt.

However, gamers do appear to be considering the side effects, as nearly half are somewhat worried about the impact it may have on their sight (43%) and hearing (37%).

Gordon Harrison, Chief Audiologist at Specsavers said: “Gaming has quickly become one of the UK’s favourite pastimes.

“However, as our research shows, it is important that everyone games as safely as possible by taking regular breaks to ensure you are not putting too much strain on your eyes and ears.”

TV’s Dr Amir Khan has teamed up with the optical experts to put together a list of tips and tricks to ensure your ear and eye health remains top notch when spending long hours immersed in video games.

He said: “With the biggest games of the year releasing, and Christmas fast approaching, gamers will be glued to their screens and headsets more than ever.

“The research from Specsavers highlights that it is very easy to get carried away and neglect your ear and eye health when immersed in a game.

“I’m glad to be able to share some simple and easy-to-do tips that will help gamers enjoy themselves without any ill-effects on their physical well-being.”

Here are Dr Amir Khan’s top tips to help gamers keep their eyes and ears safe while gaming:

1. Lower the volume

Limit your listening time, the louder the volume the more breaks you should build in, so lower the volume and set a time limit between breaks.

2. Purchase quality devices

Higher-quality headphones or earbuds typically provide a better sound. This will make it less likely that you’ll need to increase your volume, perhaps consider noise cancelling headphones a this will reduce the background noise and allow you to have a more comfortable experience at a lower volume.

3. Use sound-limiting technology

Both earbuds and headphones come in volume-limiting styles. These listening devices keep sound levels safe so they’re a great choice for anyone who tends to crank up the volume. Various apps installed on listening devices can also keep noise levels at a healthy level by limiting just how loud the volume can go.

4. Adjust Display Settings

Modify your screen brightness and display settings to something that feels comfortable, this will help to avoid over-exertion of your eyes.

5. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule

Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break, and focus your eyes on something at least 20 feet away. This helps reduce eye strain.

6. Regular Eye Tests